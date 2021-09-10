MADISON — State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R – Oconomowoc, on Friday accused President Biden of issuing a COVID-19 vaccination rule to distract from the Afghanistan situation.
“To the outrage and dismay of those I represent, President Biden took steps yesterday, issuing unconstitutional executive orders in an attempt to direct attention from his utter failures in exiting Afghanistan around the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Dittrich said. “Like his extension of the eviction moratorium, Biden knows full well that such an edict is a violation of the very constitution he swore to uphold. Let me be clear, I have never been against vaccines. However, I will always stand against tyranny and government overreach. President Biden revealed his true beliefs when he said, ‘This is not about freedom or personal choice.’”
President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans — private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors — in an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.
Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.
“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority “can cause a lot of damage, and they are.”
Republican leaders, including Dittrich and some union chiefs, said Biden was going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers, a certain sign of legal challenges to come.
“Although court decisions have affirmed that private businesses do have the right to issue a vaccine mandate as a condition of employment, the federal government does not have the right to force businesses to issue that mandate as a condition of doing business in this country,” Dittrich said.
“While I have repeatedly urged citizens to take responsibility for their own health by taking wise measures, including vaccination, to prevent contracting the virus, the president’s gross overreach is an affront to every American and fails to ‘follow the science.’ There has been no consideration made by the Biden administration for the increasing body of evidence demonstrating the strong natural immunity gained by the 95% of individuals who survive COVID-19 nor has there been any meaningful push to approve treatments for those who contract the virus.
“The condescension and lecturing displayed by President Biden did absolutely nothing to encourage Americans and individuals in my district to take the vaccine if they have already made the choice to refrain for whatever reason they deem paramount. He did however sow more mistrust, confusion and anger as he and his vice president did only a year ago regarding the vaccine. And it was a particular affront to America’s minorities, who represent the largest segment of those who are not vaccinated.
“Despite the fact we cannot expect appropriate action to be taken by our weak governor, I am encouraged to see governors from around our nation indicate they will be taking up this fight in our courts. Rest assured, I will continue to fight for my constituents in Madison and speak up when our God given rights and freedoms are threatened in the name of preserving safety.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
