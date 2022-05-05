A tavern and apartment building located on West Main Street in Watertown was granted approval to reopen after winning another split vote at the city council meeting Tuesday night.
After an initial vote of 5-4 in favor of passing the ordinance at the April 19 council meeting, the council took a second and final vote Tuesday night that resulted in a 5-2 vote in favor of the tavern’s reopening.
Alderpersons Dana Davis and Eric Schmid once again voted against the ordinance, with Chris Ruetten, Dan Bartz, Fred Smith, Jonathan Lampe and Will Licht voting in favor. Licht was the lone vote to switch sides from the initial vote, as Bob Wetzel and Jim Romlein were not present for the second vote. Wetzel voted against and Romlein voted in favor during the initial vote, and Ruetten specifically mentioned Tuesday that he spoke with Romlein, who remained in favor.
The tavern, located at 715 W Main St, has housed several businesses in recent years, including Iron Horse, Brewski’s and, most recently, Cherry Bomb Beer and Burgers. The property also houses three commercial apartments on the first floor of the building.
The reopening of the bar has been a controversy facing the council, as two neighbors of the development previously stated they had concerns about insufficient parking and the hours of operation leading to late-night noise.
Davis commented during the meeting that she felt the planned unit development proposal for the tavern was not a valid use of the tool in this case, as Candice and Robert Grams, the owners of the property, didn’t propose making any major changes to the property.
“I think this plan is super well intended. I think the people involved in this are well-meaning,” Davis said. “I think we’re trying to find a legal tool that would allow them to stay open till 2:30. But this particular planned unit development, I don’t think it’s the right fix for this problem.”
Smith countered Davis saying that while he agreed that the use of a planned unit development was tricky in this case since the building contains both a tavern and apartments, he believed the ordinance should be passed because he’s pro-business.
“The city, in its very best effort, has been trying to help the Grams’ reopen with this planned unit development approach,” Smith said. “It is a flexible option and it was created to be pro-development and pro-business.”
Smith went on to add that he spoke with businesses nearby and his only major concern was the four street parking spaces located next door to the tavern in front of Hayes Family Auto, which block the business’ display lawn when cars park in them. To solve this problem, the owner of Hayes is requesting these spots to be removed, a move Smith said he supports in order to be “fair and conscious of the interests of every business.”
“In an effort to try to ensure as much fairness as possible across the board, tomorrow evening at the public safety meeting, there’s a request from Mr. Hayes to remove the four parking spaces in front of his property,” Smith said.
With the approval of the ordinance, the three apartments in the building and the tavern will be allowed to reopen, with the caveat that the tavern must first reacquire its liquor and food licenses. The planned unit development also allows the tavern to stay open until 2 a.m. during the week and 2:30 a.m. on the weekends.
