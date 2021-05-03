It’s the American dream. Start a business and expand it. That’s exactly what Shane and Cheryl Magasmen are doing.
They broke ground Friday morning on 23 acres of land, of which four will be used for their new trucking facility. Their new building will include a 6,400-square-foot shop, office, drivers’ lounge and a drive-thru wash bay.
It will be located at N643 Boulder Road in Watertown.
Shane Magsamen was an independent owner and operator with his own truck for nearly seven years. He started his own trucking business in 2006 and between 2010 and 2011 began bringing on employees.
“I have been running the office out of my house with my wife,” he said. “I only had one truck and would ask people if I could park in their lot because I only had truck at the time.”
That changed when Shane Magsamen began hiring drivers.
“When I started looking for drivers I would drive the truck during the day and the other person would drive at night,” he said. “Then I got into buying trucks, but the bigger I got I had to find something so I rented a shop at County Highways Q and K (in the Town of Shields). I rented that and the business grew from there.”
Shane’s wife, Cheryl Magsamen, said Magsamen Trucking LLC now has 24 drivers.
Shane Magsamen said he owns 20 trucks and has three more coming.
“I would like to have a truck for each driver,” he said. “If things keep on going the way they have for us, we’re going to have to expand.”
Cheryl Magsamen said Magsamen Trucking LLC hauls for Jones Logistics out of Janesville. She said Magsamen Trucking LLC has two employees who drive over the road. Magsamen Trucking LLC also drives locally to Beloit, Berlin, Chicago, Eagle, Janesville, Jefferson, Whitewater and Waukesha.
She credits the success of the company to her husband.
“He never gave up,” she said. “He doesn’t know how to give up. He will reach the goal no matter how difficult it is.”
Shane Magsamen agreed.
“I didn’t settle,” he said. “I just kept pushing to grow.”
He said breaking ground on a new building is “exciting” for his family.
“We definitely need it,” he said. “Hopefully, one day my 2-year-old grandson, Nolan, will take it over from me.”
The Magsamens wanted local companies to work on their project so they hired Koplin Excavating and Grading in Watertown.
Khris Barber of Advanced Building Construction in Madison said there are others from Watertown who are working on the project, too.
The Magsamens said if individuals are looking for a position as a mechanic or truck driver with Magsamen Trucking LLC, they can call Cheryl at 920-988-1434 or Shane at 920-988-2176.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.