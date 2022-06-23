MILWAUKEE — As summer officially begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that patients are counting now on the generosity of blood and platelet donors, especially around the Fourth of July.
The Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day. When blood donations drop, so does the blood supply, making it extremely challenging to ensure blood is available when hospitals need it.
By scheduling and keeping appointments in July, donors can help provide for those in immediate need of lifesaving care. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.
As a thank you for helping, all those who come to give June 30-July 10 will receive an exclusive Red Cross recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.
The Watertown Senior and Community Center, 514 S. First St., will hold blood drives Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again on July 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 19 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, W4095 County Highway B, Johnson Creek and July 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at St. Pauls Lutheran School, W1956 Gopher Hill Road, Ixonia.
There will be a blood drive in Juneau July 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Juneau Community Center, 500 Lincoln Drive, Juneau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.