Chris Braatz, Ixonia Bank vice president, commercial banking; YES! Watertown members Katey Higgins, Nicole Soter Chwala, Bob Mudler and Kendall Bocher, with Alex Allon, Watertown Redevelopment Authority executive director, are pictured from left on the site of the future Bentzin Family Town Square. Ixonia Bank added $15,000 to YES! Watertown’s $10,000 donation for a total of $25,000 given to the Future Fund.
The fund to help underwrite future events and entertainment for the Bentzin Family Town Square got a new donations, officials announced Wednesday.
The recently launched Future Fund, an endowment fund to support programming and operations at the Bentzin Family Town Square, received a total of $25,000 from Ixonia Bank and YES! Watertown.
To be recognized as a founding member, a contribution of $20,000 or more is required. Partnering with Ixonia Bank, YES! raised $10,000, which was matched 1:1.5 by the Bank.
“YES! is very thankful to Chris Braatz at Ixonia Bank,” said Katey Higgins, YES! Watertown member. “YES! had its sights set on making a donation to the Town Square project since the beginning.
“We were on target to accomplish our fundraising goal in October,”Braatz said. “Ixonia Bank’s gift helped achieve success five months early.”
As a force multiplier, YES! Watertown’s mission is to support and endorse educational events and programs, community projects of YES! members, and local economic efforts that positively impact the residents and businesses of Watertown.
“The Future Fund is getting a lot of attention since its introduction in early May,” said Alex Allon, Watertown Redevelopment Authority executive director. “It’s great to see this kind of community oriented support.”
Earlier this year, fund raising $4.5 million for construction of the Town Square wrapped up quickly with a $1 million gift from the Bentzin Family, a $900,000 state Department of Natural Resources Grant, and a $247,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
“The Future Fund serves an important purpose,” Allon continued, “ensuring that the Town Square has funds to support programming and operations for the critical first two years, while establishing self-sustaining events and experiences.”
“We are so proud of Watertown for creating the Town Square in the heart of the City,” said Braatz, Ixonia Bank, vice president, commercial nanking. “And honored to partner with YES! in support of this project and of course, looking forward to next summer when the Town Square and downtown Watertown will come alive with activities.”
The Future Fund is projected to raise $400,000 from private, foundation and corporate donations.
