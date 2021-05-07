MADISON — State Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, will host a virtual informational hearing with the Public Service Commission and constituents of the 39th Assembly District at 2 p.m. Monday.
The purpose of the hearing is to give the public the opportunity to ask the Public Service Commission questions regarding the approval process for the Springfield Solar Farm project located near Lomira.
Springfield Solar Farm LLC plans to construct and place into operation a 100 megawatt solar energy generating facility, a new 138-kV substation, and an approximately 500-foot new 138-kV electric transmission line in the Town of Lomira and the Village of Lomira.
“I’ve heard from area residents about this project. This hearing will be a great way for those who are interested with the project to speak directly with the PSC and learn more about the process,” said Born.
Constituents of the 39th Assembly District who are interested in attending can register on the Public Service Commission website. A Zoom link will be emailed once registered.
This virtual event is strictly informational. Comments for or against the project or comments just for information can be submitted to the Public Service Commission directly. The commission is one of the governmental bodies with the duty to review the proposed project. The commission is made up of three governor appointed commissioners. They will not be a part of this virtual informational session.
Information about the project can be found on the Public Service Commission website at psc.wi.gov.
