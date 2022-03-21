JOHNSON CREEK — Fill up your coffee cup and settle in for a good read, because when the Watertown Daily Times asked the gregarious — and soon-to-retire — Johnson Creek schools Superintendent Mike Garvey its weekly “10 Questions,” the man spared few words.
Garvey grew up in Oconomowoc and graduated from Oconomowoc High School.
In further discussing his background, Garvey went on to say that, in high school, he was involved in band on the technical side of the performance and he was on the wrestling team. He was also “very involved” in Scouting and is an Eagle Scout.
“My wife, Samantha, and I live in Johnson Creek,” he said. “Our son, Micah, is a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and our daughter, Madelin, is a freshman at UW-Lacrosse.”
Garvey did not plan on going into education, but has made it his career anyway.
“I picked up education as a double major to help even out the course load I had,” Garvey said. “Organic chemistry, bio-chemistry, calculus and others needed courses to balance the scale. Education classes seemed to be the answer.”
Another factor in his decision was that Garvey’s mother was a teacher.
“I learned most of my teaching skills on the job as a camp counselor at Camp Long Lake, BSA,” he said. “I enjoyed my student teaching experience. I also did a substitute assignment in Cambridge. All of these contributed to my answering the calling to become an educator.”
Garvey said that when he signed up to become an educator 34 years ago, he knew that he was choosing to also be a public servant.
“I hope that, looking back, it can be said about me that I truly am a public servant,” he said.
Garvey has worked in four school districts and the UW in his career — Cashton for six years, as an agriculture teacher; Princeton for three years as principal and seven years as superintendent/business manager; Sauk Prairie for one year as superintendent; the University of Wisconsin-Madison for one year as a graduate assistant and Johnson Creek for 16 years as superintendent/business manager.
In retirement, Garvey looks forward to spending more time with family and setting his own schedule.
“I will continue my volunteer work. I also am sure that I will continue being involved in education in some capacity,” he said.
Now the 10 questions as they were fielded by Garvey, educator and friend to youth in Johnson Creek.
1. If you had not gone into education, what might you have done with your life?
“I actually went to college to become a veterinarian. As an undergrad, I double majored in meat and animal science and agricultural education at UW-Madison. I was accepted into UW-Madison’s vet school, but turned down the appointment because of how much I enjoyed my student teaching experience.
2. What are your top three favorite TV shows of all time and why?
“’M.A.S.H.’ — such an iconic show telling a story about a very unpleasant time in our history, through a comedic lens. I watched the last episode with friends in February of 1983 — my first ‘watch party.’ I still watch the show today when it is on TV. It is one of those timeless shows. ‘Law and Order’ — again, an iconic TV show. I do like dramas and ‘Law and Order’ combines the ‘catch the bad guy’ part and the ‘legal part’ of our society. It can probably be blamed for my liking of ‘Court TV’ — unless you count the O.J. trial. ‘NCIS.’ This drama focuses more on the investigative side of the legal process, while sharing the relationships of the characters. It is a different lens than ‘Law and Order.’ It also includes the perspective of legal issues in the armed services.”
3. What are your top three movies of all time and why?
“I am not a movie-goer. Of course I do make time to watch the ‘Wizard of Oz’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on an annual basis. ‘Benji’ was the first movie I saw in the movie theater. And ‘I enjoyed the Back to the Future’ movies.”
4. Are you into music and if so what kinds?
“I usually listen to the ‘oldies’ station — which really plays music from when I was younger. I am not sure why they call it ‘the oldies.’ I also like country. It reminds me of when I was an ag teacher.”
5. What are your favorite sports?
“At the high school level, it is an easy pick. I have been a licensed wrestling official for 39 years. High school wrestling is a great opportunity for student athletes to meet personal goals. The young men and women are on the mat with just their opponent. The better wrestler in that match is victorious. Above the high school level, it is anything Badger. The Badger experience is like no other. The atmosphere at Badger events is awesome. I try to share the Badger experience with non-Badgers as often as possible.”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
Lord Robert Baden-Powell, founder of Scouting. I just began my 48th year in Scouting. I am currently the Scoutmaster of Troop 99 in Oconomowoc and the executive vice president of the Potawatomi Area Council, BSA. Scouting helped me develop the leadership skills I use every day. I am an Eagle Scout, as is my son. President Ronald Reagan. I was in high school when President Reagan was our president. Looking back, in contrast to today, President Reagan was a conservative who could get things done across the aisle. Pope John Paul II. As a Catholic, I understand the church’s positions sometimes do not fit everyone. However, Pope John Paul II had a huge impact upon the church and its position in the world. His work played a role in the end of communism. His outreach to youth was a real important part of his reign as pope.”
7. What are some of your favorite travel destinations, both domestically and internationally?
“I am hoping to do some traveling during retirement. As a Boy Scout leader, I had the opportunity to visit Australia and New Zealand, both twice. Both countries are just incredible. My wife and I went on an Alaskan cruise for our honeymoon. It was so beautiful and peaceful. I do love the outdoors and love to go camping.”
8. If you could live in any American big city, what would be your top three choices and why?
Just wouldn’t happen. Even though I love Madison, which I do not classify as big, it is still great to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live there. I have visited Washington, D.C., San Diego and Baltimore — but again, to visit. I would like to visit more of the West Coast. I am very happy living in rural Wisconsin.”
9. I heard you like grilling, so are you a charcoal or gas man and why?
I use gas most of the time for regular meals, because I can control the heat easier, but I will do my slow cooking on charcoal or wood.”
10. What are your top 3 favorite foods to grill?
“Pork tenderloin and pork ribs, a good ribeye steak and Pernat’s hamburgers.”
