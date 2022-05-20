Wisconsin Lottery

Wednesday

SUPERCASH

9-14-17-18-20-31

PICK 3 Midday

8-4-1

PICK 4 Midday

2-8-1-2

PICK 3 Evening

7-5-6

PICK 4 Evening

0-4-5-1

BADGER 5

6-8-16-21-30

MEGABUCKS

5-20-22-24-45-48

EST JACKPOT: $4.2 million

MEGA MILLIONS

EST. JACKPOT: $131 million

POWERBALL

40-41-58-64-65

Powerball 17

Power Play 3X

EST. JACKPOT: $117 million

Recommended for you

Load comments