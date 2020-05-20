JEFFERSON — Usually, this honor would have come with an awards banquet, a gathering of friends, family and educators, and a bouquet of flowers and candy.
In the coronavirus pandemic climate, none of these things are coming the way of the 2020 Jefferson Student Optimist honorees.
However, being optimists, they will carry on and continue to brighten the lives of others as they look toward a better future.
Student Optimists are selected as representing the highest ideals of the service club, as laid out in the Optimist Creed, which states:
"Promise yourself ...
"To be so strong that nothing can disturb your peace of mind.
"To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.
"To make all your friends feel that there is something in them.
"To look at the sunny side of everything and make your optimism come true.
"To think only of the best, to work only for the best, and to expect only the best.
"To be just as enthusiastic about the success of others as you are about your own.
"To forget the mistakes of the past and press on to the greater achievements of the future.
"To wear a cheerful countenance at all times and give every living creature you meet a smile.
"To give so much time to the improvement of yourself that you have no time to criticize others.
"To be too large for worry, too noble for anger, too strong for fear, and too happy to permit the presence of trouble."
This year's honorees are:
• From Jefferson Middle School, eighth-grader Joey Pupanek, the son of Bill and Nicole Pupanek.
• From West Elementary School, fifth-graders Sofia and Savanah Frohmader, who live with their grandparents, Randy and Pam Frohmader.
• From Sullivan Elementary School, fifth-grader Wyatt Hunt, the son of Duwayne and Becky Hunt.
• From East Elementary School, Madeleine Luebbe, the daughter of Brad Luebbe and Karren Mcclain.
• From Jefferson High School, senior Kathryn Diaz, the daughter of Martha Longoria and Rafiro Longoria.
• From St. John's Lutheran School, eighth-grader Alyssa Draeger, the daughter of David and Heather Draeger.
• St. John the Baptist Catholic School, eighth-grader Ella Dehnert, the daughter of Marcus and Bethany Dehnert.
• From St. Peter's Lutheran School in Helenville, fifth-grader Kayden Probst.
The awards presentation went out online this week, and all honorees will be receiving a copy and a certificate. The senior honoree also qualifies for the annual Optimist scholarship, which will be presented at the school's scholarship ceremony later this month.
The teachers and administration at each school nominated the student who best represented the Optimist Creed, and shared their basis behind their recommendations, which went out with the announcement.
Of Pupanek, Jefferson Middle School principal Nick Skretta said that the eighth-grader demonstrates model school citizenship. Skretta described Pupanek as a team player who is compassionate, genuine, personable, and resilient.
"Joey has overcome incredible obstacles in his life, and he has never let that get him down," Skretta said.
Of Hunt, Sullivan Elementary School principal Nikki Krause said he is a great student and friend, in and out of the classroom, and always puts others ahead of himself.
He leads by example, and when he talks others listen. His kind, caring attitude puts young Sullivan Stingers at ease, and fellow students learn from his constructive criticism, feedback and encouragement.
Academically, the principal said, Hunt has shown incredible growth over the past couple of years, and he always puts forth his best effort.
Of Luebbe, East principal Jake Wichman said that the fifth-grade team agreed she is a model of self-motivation, effort and citizenship.
"While she strives to produce the best in her own work, she takes time to help others in need as well," Wichman said. "She recognizes the achievements and struggles of others as a quiet leader. She remains positive and encouraging in the face of adversity."
He said Luebbe goes above and beyond expectations in and out of the classroom and has persevered through the transition to online learning.
Steve Dinkel, Jefferson High School principal, called Diaz a "tremendous example of the Optimist Creed," noting that she is willing to stand up for what's right. In addition, she is not afraid to stand out, to take action and to work for the best outcome for everyone.
A member of the top 10 percent of the senior class, Diaz belongs to the National Honor Society, is a member of Best Buddies, the Chess Club, the Coding Club, Dollars 4 Collars benefiting the Humane Society of Jefferson County, Latino Club, the Model United Nations Club, Rotary Interact and Student Council.
She has taken multiple Advanced Placement classes and serves as a role model for her peers, the principal said.
St. John's Lutheran principal Peter Lemke described his school's honoree, Draeger, as hard-working, responsible, generous and funny.
"Alyssa's attitude is never self-centered or self-promoting," he said. "She loves her friends; she loves her Savior, and she respects authority.
"In times of frustration or anger, she keeps a calm demeanor and a level head," he said, noting that she serves as a role model for others.
Of Dehnert, St. John the Baptist principal Bill Bare said the Catholic school honoree shows unwavering optimism.
She has been the eighth-grade class vice president, leading with enthusiasm, and has been willing to go the extra mile for her classmates and school, Bare said.
"Ella is a positive role model for our younger students as she speaks and acts with respect and encouragement," he said.
Of Probst, St. Peter's principal Craig Winkler noted that the name Kayden means "a kind companion or friend," and Probst lives up to that.
"He is the quiet leader in our multi-age room who always lends a hand to help others," Winkler said. "He gladly partners with younger students... He cheers on everyone during recess and physical education games."
The principal added that he can always count on Probst to ask thoughtful questions and set a modest example, encouraging all to be their best, simply and humbly.
Probst is part of the school's Forensics Club, sings with the choir, writes silly poems that make people laugh, and inspires others with his creativity in art class. Overall, he just shows outstanding Christian character, Winkler said.
Usually schools are limited to choosing one recipient of the Optimist award, but in the case of West, twins Sofia and Savanah Frohmader were equally qualified for the award.
"They are the sweetest girls with great personalities," West principal Mike Howard said. "The girls fully represent what it means to be optimistic. They smile and laugh often. They treat their peers with respect and are tremendous role models."
Howard noted that staff members enjoy all of their interactions with the girls. While they will truly be missed at West, Howard said he expects great things of the Frohmaders as they move on to Jefferson Middle School.
