The Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has awarded three Strong Families Grants totaling nearly $480,000.
Recipients of the awards are Jefferson County Head Start, Watertown Unified School District and Safe Families for Children.
Strong Families grants provide seed funding for agencies leading efforts to build sustainable systems that improve family health. Strong Families grants provided up to $200,000 in funding to support high-impact, multi-sector initiatives that create systems to support a family’s ability to thrive.
“Healthy early child development is our Foundation’s top investment priority,” said Tina Crave, President and CEO of GWCHF. “We are thrilled to be able to support three outstanding grant requests designed to create collaborative systems change for the benefit of young children and their families.”
Jefferson County Head Start was awarded $200,000 to partner with Jefferson County’s school districts and Birth-to-3 program to ensure a smooth transition for children and families from Head Start to Kindergarten. Using a data-informed, evidence-based approach, JCHS will provide family advocates and licensed, trained clinicians to serve as early childhood mental health consultants.
“The transition will be especially difficult this year due to the gap COVID-19 has caused with curriculum, routines, and school-readiness,” said Margaret Hanrahan, Grants Committee Chair and GWCHF Board member. “With the supports this grant will provide, children will be better positioned to achieve academic success.”
WUSD received $77,400 for its partnership with Community Care Programs to support the increasing mental-health needs of young students by offering evidence-based, direct mental-health services at Douglas Elementary School. By providing the opportunity to access mental-health counseling in their school environment, barriers for families like transportation and insurance are removed, resulting in more students able to access supports.
“Student mental health has risen to the top of concerns for school districts in recent years” said Crave. “Providing school-based mental-health supports will not only reduce barriers to access, it will also reduce the stigma associated with needing help.”
Through a partnership with Jefferson County Department of Health and Human Services, a $200,000 two-year grant was awarded to Safe Families for Children to create a new chapter in Jefferson County. Safe Families is a volunteer-driven nonprofit that surrounds vulnerable families with caring, compassionate community members using an evidence-based framework. Working primarily through faith communities, this circle of support approach creates an extended, family-like structure to keep children safe and families intact.
“This is a program unlike any we’ve seen in our area,” said Hanrahan. “Safe Families for Children will take a proactive approach to stabilize families and deflect children from entering the child welfare system. It will be a great benefit to children, families and our community as a whole.”
GWCHF has closed the application stage of its 2020 responsive grant cycle, but continues to accept applications for Community Collaboration Grants on an ongoing basis. These grants are designed to support collaboration and build community connectedness. Community Collaboration Grants provide support up to $10,000 for partnerships that build a sense of belonging between community members or enhance community spaces where individuals can be active together.
To date, the foundation has invested more than $8.5 million in its five strategic, child-focused priorities: strengthening families, kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading proficiency, social and emotional life skills, and healthy eating/active living
To learn more about the foundation and supported initiatives, visit www.watertownhealthfoundation.com or Facebook at Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.