JUNEAU — New voters, voters who have moved since they last voted or voters who have changed their name, are encouraged to register to vote now.
“Wisconsin does allow for registration on Election Day but waiting until then causes lines at the polling place,” said Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson. “Election Day runs more smoothly when voter’s correct names and addresses are on the preprinted poll list and I encourage anyone who is not registered or has had an address or name change since they last voted to contact their municipal clerk or use the myvote.wi.gov website to register now. The myvote.wi.gov website interfaces with the Wisconsin DMV (Department of Motor Vehicle). If a voter’s address is correct in the DMV system, voters will complete their information at the myvote site and will not have to do anything further. If a voter’s address has not been updated with Wisconsin DMV, the voter will need to print the form and mail it to the municipal clerk with a copy of their proof of residence. Please follow instructions on the myvote site carefully.”
Registration by mail ends on Oct. 14. After Oct. 14, registration takes place in the municipal clerk’s office. Proof of residence is required when registering to vote. The ideal proof of residence is a drivers license, however, if that does not contain the voter’s correct name and address the voter may use a recent utility bill, residential lease, bank statement, property tax bill, a credit card statement, a pay check or a document issued by a unit of government that contains their correct name and address.
Gibson also said, “It is important for anyone wanting to vote absentee by mail to be sure they are registered before the mail-in cut off date of Oct. 14. Registered voters who wish to vote absentee by mail must have their request into the municipal clerk’s office no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29. In person absentee voting cannot begin until Oct. 20.
Voters with questions about voter registration or absentee voting can contact their municipal clerk or the Dodge County Clerk at 920-386-3605. Voters may check their registration status, register to voter, find their polling place or request an absentee ballot by visiting the following website: http://myvote.wi.gov. Voters may also find election information on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website at https://elections.wi.gov/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.