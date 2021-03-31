Nominations sought for Krahn award

Nominations are being accepted for the annual Alfred and Helen Krahn Citizenship Award.
The award is given annually by the Krahn family to recognize a citizen or group that has made significant contributions to the safety and/or welfare of the citizens of Watertown.
Over the years a number of people have been selected for the award which includes a plaque, a presentation before the Watertown Common Council and a stipend of $1,000 as contributed by the Krahn family.
Al “Mickey” Krahn, is known for his many contributions to the community as he served as an officer of the Watertown Police Department. He retired in 1970 after a 27-year career with the department, rising to the rank of inspector, a position that was second in command, behind the chief.
Both Krahn and his wife were involved with the Watertown community, and their family decided this award would be an excellent way to honor their memory. His work often focused on the youth of Watertown.
Nominees should have made a significant contribution to the safety and/or welfare of the citizens of Watertown and must be living. Extra consideration will be given to nominees who perform public service above and beyond their normal work duties.
This award was suspended over the last couple years for various reasons, not the least of which has been the COVID-19 virus and the transition to a new police chief, but it is back again this year.
Past winners of the award include Steve Hepp, Steve Leistico, Augie Tietz, Steve Pierce, John Schloemer, Marion Moran, Marie Miller and the Rev. Timothy Mueller.
Above is a nomination form. It can be sent to Chief of Police Robert Kaminski, Watertown Police Department, 106 Jones St., Watertown, WI 53094. The deadline for accepting nominations is April 15.
