Born easily defeats political newcomer

It was no surprise Mark Born defeated political newcomer Izzy Hassey Nevarez.
Born, 50, a four-term Republican, won another two years as a state legislator Tuesday against his 39-year-old Democratic opponent.
Born campaigned heavily on what he called his “common-sense conservative values” in Madison by investing in local roads, education, and healthcare.
“I think the voters have seen the work I have done in the last four sessions,” he said, “and wanted to see it continue.”
Although campaigning was difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Born said he relied on the relationships he forged with voters in the past to help him reach a victory.
While Born collected nearly 69% of the Dodge County vote, Hassey Nevarez nabbed just 31% of the votes there.
Born said one of his first duties in his new term will be to bring additional resources to the local and county levels to help in the fight against COVID-19.
“I support additional testing and contact tracing,” he said.
Born also said he will continue searching for funding to boost local road improvement projects, assist in education and better the healthcare system.
“These are three important areas I want to continue my focus on,” Born said. “I certainly appreciate the strong support I received during the campaign.”
The Wisconsin 39th State Assembly District includes the following 27 municipalities including the Towns of Ashippun, Beaver Dam, Clyman, Herman, Hubbard, Hustisford, Leroy, Lomira, Lowell, Oak Grove, Rubicon, Theresa, and part of Westford; the Villages of Brownsville, Clyman, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Kekoskee, Lomira, Neosho, and Theresa; and the Beaver Dam, Horicon, Juneau, Mayville and parts of Hartford.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.