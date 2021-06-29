In honor of one of the biggest events of the summer, American Legion Post No. 189 Past Commander Ron Krueger announced Monday the Fourth of July celebrations and activities are back in Watertown.
He said the fun begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park, when the food, beverage and beer stand opens. Krueger said Ol’ Style Skratch will begin playing music between 6 and 6:30 p.m. providing a mix of classic and modern rock covers sprinkled with their original music.
The group is a four-piece rock band based in Southeast Wisconsin, Ol’ Style Skratch entertain audiences all over Wisconsin, as well as regional tours; and over the last three years, according to the group’s Facebook page, they have developed a loyal fan base that enjoys the band’s bluesy and soulful rock ‘n’ roll sound.
Krueger said visitors to the park will have an opportunity to purchase Miller and Budweiser products, soda, water, chips, brats, burgers and hotdogs. All of the proceeds from the beverage and food sales go to American Legion Post No. 189’s veteran-related charities. The food stand is being sponsored by J&L Tire of Watertown and Johnson Creek.
He said the fireworks — weather permitting — should light up the skies over Riverside Park beginning at 9:15 p.m. If it does rain, the fireworks will be held at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
After the parade on Sunday, which will end at Riverside Park, the food stand will open at 11 a.m. with Brew City Wrestling beginning at 2 p.m. and winding down by 5 p.m. Brew City Wrestling boasts entertainment for all ages with “family friendly” fun in wrestling entertainment, their website states.
Krueger said at 6 p.m. the Cerfus Project will begin playing high-energy pop, rock and country songs from the 1960s through today with a focus on Top 40 hits. The band will play until 9 p.m.
