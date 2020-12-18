JUNEAU — Road repairs and projects will move forward as the Dodge County Board approved the sale of $9.2 million in general obligation promissory notes.
The county board approved the measure Tuesday by a 28-3 vote. Supervisors Cathy Houchin, David Guckenberger and Mary Bobholz voted against it. Supervisors Naomi Kriewald and Kira Sheahan-Malloy members were absent.
Last month, the county board voted to borrow the money as part of the 2021 budget. The plan is to use the funding to upgrade 25 miles of roadway next year, with the goal of borrowing the same amount for 2022.
The nine road projects scheduled for repairs include County Highway AC near Randolph; County Highway BB from State Highway 19 to State Highway 16; County Highway CP near Derge Park; County Highway EM from County Highway ME to County Highway R; County Highway I from State Highway 26 to State Highway 49; County Highway S from County Highway WS to County Highway P; County Highway S from County Highway WS to Iron Ridge; County Highway TW from State Highway 28 to Kekoskee; and County Highway TW from County Highway V to County Highway WT.
There are 540 miles in the Dodge County’s highway system, which is the second largest in the State of Wisconsin next to Marathon County.
An online survey in July and August was promoted in area media outlets and online, urging taxpayers to participate. The survey was posted on the Dodge County website.
A total of 672 people responded, reflecting a majority in favor of spending more on Dodge County roads.
About 70% of respondents were in favor of borrowing money to get the work done. More than 40% were in support of the county spending $18 million to improve approximately 51 additional miles.
Just under 30% of respondents said they would want to see the county perform 10 miles of improvements annually, which requires no additional borrowing beyond what the county already earmarks for roads. Nearly 13% of respondents said they would like the county to borrow $6 million to fund an additional 17 miles of roadway; and nearly 18% said they would want the county to borrow $12 million to improve about 18 additional miles of county highway.
Dodge County Highway Commissioner Brian Field said that at the time the survey was conducted interest rates were at historic lows, making it the best time to borrow. Municipalities can exceed state-imposed revenue limits when bonding for road work.
Guckenberger was against the move.
He said the survey’s respondents are not a true representation of Dodge County’s 90,000 residents.
“I am opposed to the debt-service levy. We should find other ways to make it work,” Guckenberger said. “We don’t need the money until next year. We should not have done this in 2021, but, instead, waited until 2022 because that’s when the payment is due. We are going to take $900,000 from the taxpayers and stick it in a bank for a year. We don’t need one penny of this until February 2022. They are just in a hurry to get it done.”
Guckenberger said when residents receive their tax bills and find their taxes are higher they should call their county supervisors and ask, “Why?”
Following the vote, supervisor David Frohling said the current interest rates for borrowing are lower than the rate of inflation, meaning taxpayers will be saving money over the long term. He said if the county waits a few years to fix the roads those same rates may change and end up increasing.
The county board is expected to award the sale of the bond at their January meeting.
