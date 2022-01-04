JEFFERSON — A former Jefferson man, now being held at the Racine Correctional Institution, had a cash bond set at $2,500 Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court on three counts of first degree sexual assault of three children under the age of 13 in Jefferson.
As conditions of bond, Eric D. Valdez, 21, is to have no unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 16, have to no contact with each of the three victims, have no contact with witnesses and have no presence at the schools of the alleged victims. He is to also be booked at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Valdez is charged with the offenses that are alleged to have occurred between Nov. 1, 2019 and May 28, 2020 in the City of Jefferson. The alleged victims involved were girls, ages 9 and under.
At a hearing Monday in Jefferson County Circuit Court, Valdez appeared by telephone from Racine Correctional.
According to the criminal complaint on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, the mother of the three girls, who is listed in the complaint as a “witness,” contacted the Jefferson Police Department about her concerns on Oct. 29, 2020.
Officer Jeff Schultz was dispatched to her residence. With further law enforcement involvement from a department detective, Jefferson County Human Services was contacted and a social worker from that department interviewed the girls who gave her their accounts of the alleged assaults.
A detective from the Jefferson Police Department and the human services social worker then interviewed Valdez at the Waukesha County Jail.
“They asked the defendant how long he lived in Texas before coming to Wisconsin. The defendant said he lived in Texas his whole life, and moved to Wisconsin last December for a fresh start. The defendant said he was having issues with gangs in Texas and that things were OK when he moved here,” the complaint, filed Nov. 4, 2021 stated.
The document goes into greater detail about the victims, Valdez’s relationship with them and a witness, as well as what he may have done to them.
“(Valdez) denied directing (the victims) to take off their clothes or touching them,” the complaint stated. “The defendant further denied showing the girls any videos or (telling) them what sex meant.”
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.
If he is convicted on the felony charges, Valdez could face up to 180 years in prison.
