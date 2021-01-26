The executive committee of the 2019 Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days show has announced that applications are being accepted for their second round of student scholarships.

This scholarship is open to any student who is a high school senior. The applicant must be planning to attend UW Short Course, a technical college or four-year university and be majoring in agricultural studies.

The application and guidelines can be found at https://jefferson.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/farm-technology-days/. Applications will be accepted through April 1.

For more information on the application process, email kbroedlow@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

