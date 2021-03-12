Voters who like a wide variety of choices will certainly have them April 6 when nine candidates run for five seats on the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education.
Voters should vote for not more than five candidates on the general election ballot.
Three of the five seats carry three-year terms and two carry one-year terms. The top three voter-getters on April 6 will serve three-year terms, and the fourth and fifth vote-getters will serve one-year terms.
Candidates are Incumbent board President Tony Arnett, along with other incumbents Adam Bainbridge, Fred Jandt and David Smith. New candidates are Tina Johnson, Katie Najarian, William Runke, David Schroeder and Craig Wortman.
Frances Milburn is the only incumbent whose term expired who is not running again.
Tony ArnettTony Arnett, 408 S. Washington St., Watertown, has lived in the area for the past 16 years and is married to wife Kathy.
He has a bachelor of arts degree in management and his previous political experience includes being on the Watertown Board of Education from 2014 to the present, and service on the Watertown City Council from 2007 to 2013.
He is employed at Generac Power Systems as a senior digital marketing manager.
Arnett has been a member of the City of Watertown Plan Commission from 2013 to the present.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“It’s time for change. For years, Watertown schools have settled for comparing ourselves to the state average. Being at or just a little above the state average for student performance was ‘excellence.’ Average is not good enough. Watertown deserves better. Our students are capable of much more than average.
“Achieving more starts with higher expectations. When students expect more of themselves, great things happen. Our job as a school district and a community is to inspire our students to expect more of themselves. When you expect great things, great things happen.
“We need to aggressively push to increase our enrollment. Watertown offers more programs, from science and technology to the arts, than most districts in the state. We have more diverse opportunities at every grade level than most districts. These programs can drive growth for the schools. They can attract students from around the area, and with our ‘eCampus,’ we can attract students from the whole state. These new students will bring state funding with them. They will help shift the burden of paying for our schools.
“Countless state and federal mandates, along with trendy ‘ideas’ from outside ‘experts,’ create too much distraction from what should be happening in our schools: teaching and learning. We have more local control than we think. We need to find creative ways to address state and federal mandates so our teachers can focus on doing what they do best: teaching. And we need to stop adopting whatever the flavor of the day is in the education ‘industry.’ It’s time to focus on what is really important — reading, math, critical thinking and a love of learning. Our teachers are the experts in teaching those — we need to let the teachers teach.”
Adam BainbridgeAdam Bainbridge, 1200 Sand St., Watertown, has lived in the area for more than 15 years and is married to Michelle Bainbridge.
He is a WUSD graduate and has a bachelor of science in electronics. He has served as an interim replacement for the retired Ron Buchanan on the school board since October of 2020 and is employed at Eaton Corp. as a product manager in automation and software.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for election for a school board seat for the Watertown Unified School District. I believe my experiences and motivation will serve the community well in making our school district successful both academically and financially.
“Education is an important aspect in our children’s lives. I have always believed the WUSD is one of the best in Wisconsin. I have a personal perspective on the civic pride so many of our families must feel about Watertown. I also have personal experience with WUSD’s programs sparking my interest in a career and hobbies that I have carried into my adult life. I believe WUSD has unique possibilities to provide an education that feeds the needs of local business, as well as the passions of those in our community.
“Passion has been a large part of my success in business. I have years of experience leading teams to solve complex challenges. I have worked globally with cross-functional teams from China, Germany, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Dominican Republic to ensure projects are completed on time, meet specifications, and on budget. Every day we are managing our budgets to prioritize the never-ending list of features and products that we need to remain competitive. I believe this experience will translate well to assist the school board and school district in meeting its objectives.
“Our community has faced many challenges in recent years, declining enrollments caused by both declining population and shifts to private schools. These challenges have created some financial challenges. however, I believe it also creates on opportunity for us to show what our community has to offer and attract new students and families. Our district has a lot to be proud of and I look forward to helping strengthen the programs and helping others see our strengths.”
Fred JandtFred Jandt, 869 Briar Court, Watertown, has lived in the area for 17 years and is married to wife Jessica.
He has a master’s degree in English in professional writing and is just short of his PhD in English in professional technical communication by his dissertation, both from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
His previous political experience includes his being a member of the WUSD Board of Education for the past three years.
He is employed at American Family Insurance as a privacy program manager and is a member of the Watertown Family Center Board as its vice president and is part of the Watertown Athletic Booster Club
His statement of candidacy reads:
“When I first ran for the WUSD school board, the district was ramping up its pitch for a five-year funding referendum. Without that passing, the district was looking at a multi-million-dollar funding deficit. Let me be clear about this. This was for operating capital, which equates to electric bills, academic, art, and athletic program funds, and people’s salaries. Without that passing we as a district were in for a world of hurt. As you can imagine, the referendum dominated the board discussions before and after its passing.
“That brings me to the biggest issue facing us, the budget. This last fall, as a board, we voted in favor of a change to the district insurance that moved us from being self-funded to going with Quartz, a local provider, and closing the on-site clinic we had operated for several years. This change has been well-received by staff and will result in a more than $4 million gain in operating funds over the next four years.
“Unfortunately, in two years the referendum rolls off, and we are still forecasting a multi-million-dollar deficit. We have relied for too long on reacting to state-funding ebbs and flows. We need to take more proactive steps like the change in our insurance to not only be fiscally responsible but obtain financial stability overall.
“We did not have the luxury of time when the referendum passed, and we surely do not now. I have already requested a special review to go through our budget line-by-line if need be to address this imminent threat to our district.
“We’ve had some wins and some losses, but overall we’re making progress. I hope in the coming election you vote to let me continue working on that progress for our district and our community.”
Tina JohnsonTina Johnson, 209 Lounsbury St., Watertown, has been a resident of Watertown for 23 years and is married to Randy Johnson.
She has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology with a minor in Spanish from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She is employed as a small business owner in independent sales and is director with Mary Kay Cosmetics.
She is a member of the Watertown Chamber of Commerce, where she is an ambassador. She is a member of the Watertown Music Boosters and Riverside Middle School Commons Action Team.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“As a school board candidate, I will bring a positive attitude and a passion for education. Through raising my own children, I’ve learned that to have successful school experiences and achieve positive outcomes, it’s essential to be a good listener and have a willingness to work with others. I know that trusting relationships with teachers, administrators, and staff are critical. The past year has provided adversity; it has also provided opportunities, and the discovery of different technologies and learning strategies that have served hundreds of students in our district. Continuing to build on these initiatives will help us retain and attract more students to grow enrollment.
“As a small business owner, I understand the importance of growth through promoting your best assets and creatively overcoming challenges while always remaining fiscally responsible. These fundamentals will guide me in my role as a school board member by working collectively to increase enrollment by providing excellence for all, which is essential to the financial health of the district.
“My passion for education led to a career of my own in the WUSD. I served as a substitute teacher at all grade levels for three years, as well as a special education paraprofessional for four years. My experiences as a parent and an employee have given me expansive knowledge of WUSD, from the daily challenges and successes to volunteering and creating community partnerships as with the Riverside Middle School Commons Project I spearheaded.
“Providing our youth with a solid educational foundation while maintaining fiscal discipline will contribute greatly to a thriving community. I would be honored to serve this community as a member of our board of education.”
Katie NajarianKatie Najarian, 300 Lauren Lane, No. 1, Watertown, has lived in the area for 15 years and is single. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota.
She is employed at Olp and Associates Allstate Agency in Oconomowoc as a licensed insurance agent.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I am interested in being a board member and feel I can make a positive influence on the educational community by holding a position on the board.
“Ever since I left teaching, I have wanted to be involved in the decision-making process for our schools. I have the skills, knowledge, passion, and drive to help our district move the needle towards a more unified community, tighter spending, and equitable opportunities for our disabled community and English Language Learners.
“The specific skills and talents I have that make me a suitable fit for this position include a working knowledge of the school district, as all three of my boys have attended school here.
I have an intimate knowledge of the programs and curriculum, as I taught in the district for three years. I have experience in finance, as I have worked as a financial advisor. I also have good rapport with teachers and parents alike. Lastly, I have a vested interest in seeing my children and past students achieve and experience success in this district.”
Will RunkeWill Runke, 1406 Fairfield Ct., Watertown, has lived in the area for the past 12 years and is married to wife Kristina.
He has a masters of business administration in management and bachelor of business administration in finance from UW-Whitewater .
He is employed at Phoenix Printing as a manager.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“My family and I have been living in Watertown for over a decade, where we are raising two wonderful daughters. My decision to run for school board is to drive ‘Excellence in Education’ for our students who deserve it. Lately, it has been lacking and the results bear that out. I intend to work to change that and deliver results that are measured in higher achievement by all students.
“It is time to have a board member who listens to the results of surveys, parent and student input and other stake holders in the community. Going forward, I will be your voice on the board for keeping students in school face to face, fiscal management that is in the best interest of the students and our community and other important, conservative values that our community believes in.
“My experience in the business world, delivering results, is what our wonderful schools need and our students deserve. Thank you and I look forward to earning your vote to serve our excellent district going forward.”
David SchroederDavid Schroeder, N8883 County Road E, Watertown, has lived in the area for the past 16 years and is married to wife Katie.
His education includes a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1995 and a masters of business administration from the Northwestern Kellogg School of Business, in 2002.
He is employed as president and owner of Thermo-Tech Mechanical Insulation and was president and owner of Baker-Rullman Manufacturing from 2005 to 2019.
His current civic organization memberships include the Watertown Area YMCA on its association board as treasurer; Thrive Economic Development partnership on the board and as chairman; the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation on its board as vice chairman; Watertown Regional Medical Center’s joint venture board; YES! Watertown.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am passionate about the overall economic, physical, mental, and social health of the Watertown community. I am already on the board of several other area organizations which focus to improve them. To be even more impactful with respect to education, I would like a position on the school board.
“I am an experienced board level contributor and leader. My primary goal is to ensure boards and their direct reports make good decisions based on systemic thinking that reflect the organization’s strategic plan. I am a good listener, but value concise, informed discussions. Although I may have preconceived notions, I can easily — and happily — change my position based on new information. I enjoy healthy relevant debates, and although emotions are often intertwined in the basis of the discussion, they do not trump logic and facts. I am a strong adherent to analytics (outcomes, costs, trends, etc.) driven decisions.
“I believe that every entity — public or private — should be pushed to achieve the highest return on investment. And although financial health is necessary for all organizations, depending on the entity, ‘return’ may not only be financial: for some it may also include graduation or placement rate, for others it may be lives impacted, or perhaps some other goal related to its strategic plan. I intend to push WUSD to achieve the highest return on the taxpayers’ investment based on its strategic plan.”
David SmithDavid Smith, N210 Huber Brooks Dr. Watertown, has lived in the area his entire life, with the exception of four years he spent in college.
He is a WUSD Board of Education incumbent who is seeking to be a member at-large.
He has been married for 22 years to wife Ricky-Marie Smith and his education includes Gingerbread daycare and Webster, Riverside and Watertown high schools, then Marquette University where he earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
His previous political experience includes his service on board of education since September of 2020.
He is employed at Kusel Equipment, Co. as president, CEO and owner.
He is a member of the River Valley Alliance Church and the Watertown Gosling Lacrosse Association.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“David Smith was born, raised, and educated in the Watertown Unified School District. Dave (1994) and his wife Ricky-Marie (1995) graduated from WHS. Recently seeing their oldest through graduation from WHS, Dave and Ricky also have their four younger children currently enrolled at all three levels (elementary, middle and high school) in the district.
“Education has been a central value to their family (Ricky was a WUSD teacher prior to having their family, her father an innovative career teacher for district, Dave’s brother is a college professor and mother was a GED teacher in the community, etc.).
“Dave graduated from Marquette University in 1998 with a BS in mechanical engineering and joined Kusel Equipment Co. (Watertown’s oldest business). Kusel has provided him extensive opportunities to gain unique skills and experiences with all aspects of operating a quality organization, whether that be administration, operations, management, delegation, leadership, financial, purchasing, human resources, technology, marketing or sales. Dave has led Kusel as President since 2006.
“Dave believes that through continued tradition of high quality education, innovation and embracing the new era of the increasing number of quality options in education for families to actively choose from, the Watertown Unified School District will continue to serve the communities within the district as well as be a destination for many others.”
Craig WortmanCraig Wortman, 1549 Boulder Road, Watertown, has lived in the area for 12 years, but was born in Watertown. He represents four generations of the Borchardt/Eggert family from Watertown.
He is married to wife, Jessica, who is a Riverside Middle School seventh-grade English language arts educator.
His education includes a bachelor’s degree in business administration-entrepreneurship from UW-Whitewater and he has a minor in music education. He has an associate’s degree of arts and sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and a music education major.
He is employed at Craig’s Hometown Handyman Service LLC as its owner and operator.
He is a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Board for School and Family Ministry.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“People of Watertown, I kindly ask for your vote for me as a member of the WUSD Board of Education.
“This is a community that I cherish and serve as a local business owner, family man, and man of faith. Because my wife is a teacher within the district, I bring a unique perspective. The short and long term success of our school district has never been more critical than it is now. I believe in the importance of a vibrant, thriving district that provides an excellent education for the promising future of our Watertown youth. I am fully committed to this purpose, as well as giving back to the community.
“During the 2020 and 2021 school year, 221 children left the district seeking learning options that better suited their needs. This resulted in, conservatively speaking, $2 million of lost taxpayer revenue. In addition, students at all grade levels with at least one failing grade became a grim reality in our district. I find this absolutely unacceptable.
“As a school board member, I will pursue financial policies that provide a productive return on the community investment in our schools, work to ensure that every student is educationally equipped and on a path to graduate and lead a successful life. I will hold the school administration to high-standards, and promise to bring a new level of transparency to this school district. I will seek to be present and approachable on the campus level for parents and staff. An enhanced atmosphere of teamwork and collaboration will allow for smooth transitions between elementary, to middle school, and the high school.
“I have been, and continue to be, a dedicated advocate for full-time, face-to-face learning in a safe environment, and I am fully committed to developing a cohesive sense of excellence and satisfaction for all.”
