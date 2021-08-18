After a man barricaded himself in the basement of a home Monday afternoon, Watertown Police Department crisis negotiators and entry team members were able to negotiate with the 41-year-old suspect, and take him into custody without incident.
Watertown police were called Monday afternoon to a residence in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street after a resident reported a person was trespassing into his home. The same resident said the man did enter the residence earlier Monday, but fled before officers arrived, according to a Watertown police release.
However, an officer was able to get in touch with the man, who said he would turn himself in to police later Monday, but did not.
Watertown police called Wisconsin Probation and Parole authorities about the suspect, who is on active supervision with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and a warrant was issued for him.
Just after 1:42 p.m. Monday, Watertown police officers found the man barricaded in the basement. The man also made threats of harm, the release stated.
Watertown police crisis negotiators began a dialogue with the man and after talking with him for nearly two hours, the man was taken at 5:43 p.m. into custody without incident and was taken to Dodge County Jail, according to the release.
Recommendation on charges will be referred to the Dodge County District attorney’s office.
Anyone with information on this incident or other crimes are encouraged to call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660 or report it anonymously by texting “WTTN” and the tip to TIP411 (847411).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.