LEBANON — The Lebanon Fire Department will offer free round trip shuttle bus service from Watertown to the 89th annual Lebanon Firemen’s Picnic on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. The park is located on Hwy R in Lebanon.
Stops for the bus will be the First Street parking lot, 4th Street Parking lot, and the corner of Main and Washington St. (Three Ducks Pub) on half hour rotations. Last call at Lebanon Fireman’s park is 12:15 a.m.
In addition to free shuttle service, all musical entertainment is free. Saturday’s entertainment line- up includes Tim Castle Country Legend Tribute from 4p.m. – 8p.m., followed by Rebel Grace and on Sunday there will be music by the Lebanon Band beginning at 1 p.m. followed by Tony Rocker at 3 p.m.
Music co-sponsors for this year’s picnic include Tietz Taxidermy, United Electric, Lebby’s Pizza, United Country Badgerland Auctions and Realty-Kevin Raether, Klecker Heating and Air Conditioning, Greeb Excavating, United Septic & Drain, Chris Mallow-Thrivent Financial, Lyons Electric, and Jerry Hepp Excavating.
