JUNEAU – A proposal by the Juneau Parks and Recreation Department to host outdoor movies in Juneau City Park as a way of bringing the community together and giving citizens a free fun family activity has been selected to receive an AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grant.
These grants are awarded once a month during the year to projects across Wisconsin that are designed to improve communities and make them better places for everyone to live, work and play as they age. Judges selected this project for a $1,000 grant after reviewing dozens of proposals submitted from all over the state.
Shamus O’Reilly, Juneau’s parks and recreation director, said the funds will help offset the startup costs of hosting outdoor movies, including purchasing the equipment to get the program running and keep it free for Juneau residents and others from the surrounding areas.
“My philosophy is a program for every person and a person in every program,” O’Reilly said. “To create this environment, we are always looking for new opportunities to better serve our community by offering amenities and programs that give added value to the lives of the citizens of Juneau.
“Our project is unique in that there is nothing like this in the immediate area of Juneau, as well as that it will be a collaboration with several other city departments,” O’Reilly said. “It will give the families of Juneau the opportunity to do something together, which is desperately needed in our area, as well as getting people outside.”
AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson said, “‘The ‘Movies in the Park’ project fits perfectly with the intent of the grant program. Our goal is to support communities as they make positive changes that inspire long-term progress on livable issues. This project hits that nail right on the head.”
O’Reilly agreed.
“When I saw that we had received the Small Dollar, Big Impact grant I was very excited as this will greatly help the program to get off the ground,” O’Reily said. “This program is just the beginning of our plan to grow the strength of our community by offering programs to bring the community together.”
