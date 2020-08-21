Watertown Unified School District Board Member Rebecca Iverson has submitted her resignation from the board effective immediately.

The board will fill the vacancy in accordance with its policies.

The term for this seat will expire in April of 2021. Any qualified elector of the district who is interested in filling this one-year term vacancy may submit a letter of application and a short resume to Deputy Clerk Jaime Caudle by email to caudlej@watertown.k12.wi.us or by bringing it to the Educational Service Center, 111 Dodge St., no later than Friday, Sept. 4.

Interested persons will be invited to address the board at a special meeting in mid-September.

Questions may be directed to board President Tony Arnett at 920-261-5789 or arnettt@watertown.k12.wi.us.

