After four interesting years at Watertown High School, Cassidy Otto had the honor of delivering the farewell address to her fellow students, family and friends at graduation earlier this month.
It was not the usual four years of high school, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down of the school in 2020 as students transitioned to learning from home. All school activities were canceled, including the class of 2021 junior prom.
Just prior to graduation, the district discontinued its mask policy and graduation was held on the high school football field with friends and families in attendance. It will probably be one of those events the students will remember for the rest of their life.
Among those graduating was Otto, who was active during her four years in high school.
Otto, the daughter of Erin Otto, was involved in Skills USA, Interact, student council, National Art Honor Society, and National Honor Society. She served as president of the National Honor Society chapter. She was a freshman mentoring student leader, named student of the month and teen leader of a Bible study group.
Her future plans include attending college, but she is still undecided about a major.
Following are her responses to 10 questions asked by the Daily Times.
1. What is your favorite app on your phone and why? My favorite app is called Daybook. It holds all my notes from birthdays to names of people I meet and I can easily refer back to these notes. They are easy to edit and add to.
2. What is your favorite type of music? Your favorite song right now? My favorite music is ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s soul music. Right now I really like the song “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.
3. What type of movies do you like and what is your favorite? I love war movies, especially spy war movies that involve a great deal of creativity on the part of the characters. One of my favorites would be “Where Eagles Dare.”
4. What do you like best on your pizza? I love artichoke on my pizza.
5. What person in history would you most like to meet and why? The one person in history I would love to meet would be George S. Patton. I would like to meet him because of his amazingly courageous attitude and his unwillingness to give in or give up. He refused to conform in order to please others.
6. If you could do high school over again without the pandemic guidelines in place, would you do it again, why or why not? If I could do high school over again, I wouldn’t. The last four years have been packed with challenges and difficulties, which I have enjoyed overcoming. Doing it all over again would be like going back to lifting weights that weigh much less than what I am capable of lifting. The process the first time was challenging and rewarding. The second time through, what used to be growth provoking challenges, no longer cause me to grow.
7. What was one of your most memorable experiences in high school? My most memorable experience in high school was during my sophomore year when I was struggling in a math class just to get passing grades. The memorable part was when I decided to change my attitude towards the class from an attitude of being upset and frustrated to all out embracing it. While I was working very hard to achieve success since the beginning of the class, my attitude change marked a distinct change in my grades and, for the first time, I began to excel in math beyond what I had ever done before on all my years in school.
8. When was the last time you danced and where? The last time I danced was close to two years ago at a concert.
9. What do you look forward to in the future? I look forward to bringing about changes in myself so that I will have skills to influence those around me towards positive change as well.
10. Who has inspired you most in your life? My mother has inspired me the most in my life.
