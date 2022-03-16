Perhaps not since times of war has there been a more challenging period to be a candidate for a Watertown public school’s board of education.
Some of the questions fielded Monday evening by candidates for the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education in an American Association of University Women candidate forum reflected this.
Candidates participating in the Zoom forum were incumbents David Schroeder and Paul Van Den Langenberg, along with challengers Lori Holland, Mike Higgins and Craig Wortman. Chad Bailey has rescinded his candidacy, but his name will remain on the ballot.
The election is April 5 and there are four open at-large seats on the board.
Monday’s forum was about as congenial as such an event can be, with candidates agreeing with each other on complicated matters and, on occasion, even showing support for others’ candidacy.
When asked how they would balance the needs of students and teachers with the needs of the community when making a district budget, Schroeder said that having a district that is running in the black is of great importance.
“With one year in on the board, I know where the challenges are,” he said. “We can get pulled into the minutiae and the weeds. Our focus has been distracted recently. You can’t just put the maintenance of the buildings or contracts first. We are trying to produce competent future leaders and it’s a balancing act.”
Schroeder said those with an interest in the schools needs to talk about how the district can succeed overall and, “figure out how we are going to address it.”
Van Den Langenberg said, as a board member, budgeting is difficult, because he wants to put the needs of the students first.
“But from a board perspective, you also have tax dollars at stake, as well,” he said. “It’s a good balancing act and we want to do the best we can, fiscally, to provide opportunities for students, within a budget we can afford and stick with. The goal is to stay in the black.”
Wortman acknowledged the many budget challenges that are faced by the district and said the board has to balance student achievement and other essential things it does.
“We have to be good stewards of the limited resources of taxpayers. We do have extra funds that, if utilized properly, could soften a potential budget cliff we might be facing in a year or two when the referendum falls off,” he said.
Higgins said the board has to “actively listen” to teachers and understand their challenges.
“We have to balance things with our students,” he said. “It’s delicate, but we need to listen to students and teachers, and get them what they need to succeed.”
Holland said that, when the district and board are working around a small budget, they need to make sure that they are not allowing it to impact student achievement.
“There are some important steps to get creative, but when making cuts in such things as classroom technology, things of value should not be cut. We have to find ways to do more with less,” she said.
Addressing what the board can do to encourage recruitment and retention of new teachers, Wortman said the WUSD has some of the best staff in the state and if it can encourage an environment of enthusiasm, it will attract staff.
“We need to provide staff with administrative support, and we have to get full-time substitute teachers and find a way so our teachers are not subbing during prep periods,” he said.
Higgins said the district has to stay within budget, but that it is his belief that the district has to address teacher pay to keep it at a level that will attract quality educators who will remain.
“With inflation where it’s at, it’s hard to keep a teacher or paraprofessional without decent pay,” he said. “We need mental health resources for teachers in these tough times, and engage them in our community and welcome them.”
Holland agreed that the question of recruitment and retention is a tough one.
“We need to make sure we are supporting the staff we currently have,” she said. “We need to talk, listen and engage with them, and find out what they need. There might be solutions there that aren’t just hiring more staff.
Schroeder said that pay is almost always pointed to as the major factor when it comes to employee retention, but studies have shown that it ranks as No. 5 on the list.
“Pay is a component, but Watertown has less turnover than most districts,” he said. “Job satisfaction and the culture you work in, and opportunities for advancement, and being valued by your boss and peers, as well as feeling you have an impact — all have a larger role than just pay.”
He said if the district continues to focus on teacher satisfaction, making sure they don’t burn out and giving them the support they need things will go more smoothly.
“If we listen to what they want to do with their classrooms and then get out of the way, we will do ourselves a favor and probably not affect the budget too much,” he said.
Van Den Langenberg said competitive pay scales help, with a good benefits package. He said a, “really well organized mentorship program will help new teachers get acclimated into the school system and we need good professional growth opportunities and also just a great school climate of camaraderie.”
The candidates were asked how involved the board should be in day-to-day classroom content, with Holland stating that the panel should trust teachers and staff in this area.
“We have to trust that they are taking the curriculum and using it the best they can,” she said. “They know how to teach and they are not going to do our children wrong. We deal with things when they come up.”
Schroeder agreed with Holland.
“We need to get more into the strategic level, as opposed to the tactical,” he said. “I think a lot of our staff and teachers feel their judgement gets questioned too often and they have to justify their decisions. I would like to let the teachers, building administrators and principals, working with the Educational Services Committee, determine what is best to teach. The board should not be involved in day-to-day lessons and content, unless there becomes an issue that is brought to our attention.”
Van Den Langenberg also said the board should let teachers teach.
“The only time the board needs to get involved is when there is a conflict or controversy,” he said.
Wortman said the board should not be involved in day-to-day lessons.
“We should be involved in ‘how to think,’ not ‘what to think.,’” he said, adding teachers have a “special instinct” for students, and how they are learning, and as a board member, he wants to be there as a support for teachers.
“The school board has no business telling teachers how to teach a class,” Higgins said. “The board should have a say in content, but not how to teach it.”
