WAUNAKEE — After an intense audition, a hybrid summer camp and rehearsal process, 403 of the finest young musicians in Wisconsin will unite for the peak of what could be the most rewarding musical experience of their lives – the Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors concerts.
Two area high school students area among the 400 students selected for the elite concerts. The students include Isaac Zelinski who plays trumpet at Watertown High School and Morgan Kjorns of Dodgeland who sings alto in the mixed choir.
These concerts are attended by students, parents, teachers, alumni and general public from around the state and beyond, and mark the highest point of the 2021 WSMA High School State Honors Music Project.
The High School State Honors Orchestra and Band Concert will be held at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Overture Center, 201 State St., Madison, the High School State Honors Treble Choir and Mixed Choir Concert will be held at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Overture Center and the High School State Honors Jazz Ensemble Concert will be held at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29 at Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive, Madison.
All concert attendees must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.
“The public is encouraged to attend the concerts, which celebrate the accomplishments of these students and the overall positive impact of music education on their lives. The concerts also commemorate dedicated music teachers throughout Wisconsin, many of whom will be in Madison attending these events in conjunction with the annual Wisconsin State Music Conference,” said Victoria Donahue, WSMA program director.
These state honors students were in grades 9, 10 and 11 at the time of spring auditions and selected from more than 1,200 who auditioned.
