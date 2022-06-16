Raffle tickets for the 2022 Watertown Riverfest celebration are on sale.
Raffle tickets are $2 each and offer $15,000 in cash prizes which will be awarded at the close of the festival on Aug. 14.
Prizes to be awarded in the drawing on the final night include a grand prize of $5,000, 15 prizes at $500 each, 20 prizes at $100 each and 10 prizes at $50 each.
The Riverfest raffle is a major source of revenue for the annual celebration. It is the primary way to keep all of the musical entertainment free of charge.
The festival can be supported through the purchase of raffle tickets from the following business locations: Bismarks, Casey’s on Q, Don’s Corner Bar, Emergency Starting & Towing, Farmington Inn, Firecracker, Gasthaus, Glenn’s Market, Hair Designers, Kathy’s Buffalo Inn, Local Waters, Von Loppy’s, Piggly Wiggly, Tipsy Goose, Run in Erin’s, Watertown Bowl, Watertown City Hall, Water Trap, Zick’s Auto and Zwieg’s Grill.
The tickets can also be purchased from Amanda Blanke, Glenn Lassanske, Geof Anderson, Judy Kluetzmann, Meredith Degner, Tom Brennecke, Tom Hahn and John Wanke.
Any individual who would like to sell tickets can contact John Wanke at 920-342-0770. Also, any individual or business that sells a winning ticket and signs the back of the stub will be eligible for a prize equal to 10% of the prize the winner receives.
Tickets will also be sold during the 4th of July parade and at Riverside Park during the four days of the festival.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.