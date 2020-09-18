JEFFERSON — The activity level of COVID-19 remains high in Jefferson County and the state, the Jefferson County Health Department’s epidemiologist announced this week.
Epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani cautioned about attending large group gatherings, buffets, and other events.
In August, almost 40 percent of positively confirmed cases in the county said they recently attended a large gathering with others, the health department reported.
As of Thursday, the State Department of Health reported 2,034 new cases, increasing the state total to 97,746 cases. Three deaths were reported in the state, for a coronavirus state death total of 1,231 people.
Of the positive cases in the state, 1,333 are reported in Jefferson County and 1,512 in Dodge County. Jefferson County has had seven people die from the coronarvirus and Dodge County recently reported its ninth death from the virus.
In Jefferson County, of those positive cases, more than 300 were reported in people ages 18-34. The second largest group of cases were reported in the 35 to 49 age category.
Many individuals with COVID-19 may be asymptomatic (without symptoms) and it is possible they are unaware of their infection. These individuals, along with those who are symtomatic (with symptoms) may transmit the virus to others within the community, through physical or close contact, or shared surfaces and communal area.
The more community members follow best practices to reduce the risk of infection, the lower the risk of cases occurring in schools. Rising numbers of cases may potentially lead to large numbers of students and staff in quarantine or isolation, and further disruption of a student’s ability to learn virtually or in-person. More cases may also lead to severe illness among those who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.
Places to exercise increased caution include buffets, bars, public pools and beaches, amusement parks, casinos, and bowling alleys; public transportation and public bathrooms; theaters and religious congregations; sports stadiums, sporting events, tailgating or birthday parties, and backyard barbecues; workplaces, such as factories; nursing homes, assisted living centers, detention centers, and other long-term residential facilities; hair and nail salons, gyms, and recreational facilities.
Avoid areas with cramped layout that does not allow for 6 feet of separation and placed with poor ventilation and air circulation, or low air space-to-person ratio.
Avoid people who are talking a lot, shouting, singing, panting, or coughing and people who are lingering for a long time and no regulation of foot traffic.
Avoid people who are not following prevention guidelines or are not taking precautions.
Remember to wear a mask or proper face covering that fits well – ensure the effectiveness of what you are using to cover your mouth and nose using CDC guidelines. Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is unable to remove the covering without assistance.
Wearing a mask is critical to staying safe and slowing the spread of the virus especially in public settings when around people not living in your household, and particularly where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, according to county health officials.
