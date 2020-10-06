Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics were called to the following locations:
— Sunday at 7:07 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Sunday at 8:42 a.m. to the 600 block of O’Connell St., for a male.
— Sunday at 1:04 p.m. to the 1100 block of North Water Street for a female who was neither treated nor transported.
— Sunday at 7:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a female.
— Sunday at 11:47 p.m. to the 1000 block of Wilbur Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire call — Firefighters were called to the following location:
— Sunday at 4:15 p.m. to the 600 block of Werner Street for a branch on wires, hazard secured.
