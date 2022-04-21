Construction on Watertown’s Main Street Bridge is now set to begin in 2025 – a year earlier than originally planned – with potential for the project to be moved up further to 2024.
With the project timeline moved up, Watertown will begin to rehabilitate the Cady Street Bridge to prepare it to handle the rerouted traffic, the Watertown Common Council heard Tuesday.
An inspection in early March found that the I-beams supporting the sidewalk on the northwestern quadrant of the Main Street bridge, officially called the Cole Bridge, were in poor condition, resulting in a closing of the pedestrian walkway. The rest of the bridge has been deemed safe for traffic.
The construction project, which was originally scheduled to be completed in 2026, was moved up after Mayor Emily McFarland sent an email to Craig Thompson, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, stressing the importance of the bridge to the city and the newly discovered damage. The DOT pays for most of the cost of bridge replacement.
While the barricades blocking the Main Street Bridge’s walkway are currently temporary and have blown over in recent high winds, McFarland told the council that DOT officials said they will provide stronger barriers to block off the walkway until the project is completed.
McFarland said during Tuesday’s council meeting that Thompson committed to move the construction timeline up to 2025 with the “advanceable potential” to move it up to 2024.
She added that the city will stay prepared in case the project is moved to 2024. The state can’t currently commit to the 2024 timeline because in order to get to the project sooner, the DOT is hiring an outside consultant to design the bridge rather than using department staff.
“We’re going to keep all of our pieces moving, all the responsibilities, all the signatures, all of the design aspects, everything that we need to be doing,” McFarland said. “We’re going to keep trudging ahead so that we aren’t the barrier should the state be able to pull off 2024.”
With the project potentially moving to as early as 2024, the state sent about $375,000 to the city to assist in the rehab of the Cady Street Bridge. The Cady Street Bridge will handle a lot of the traffic from the Main Street Bridge while the latter bridge is closed for repairs.
Across the United States, there are more than 617,000 bridges, 42% of which are at least 50 years old and 7.5% of which are considered “structurally deficient,” according to the 2021 Report Card for America’s Infrastructure.
The Cole Bridge is adjacent to the city’s Town Square, a park that the city is developing between the Watertown Public Library and the Rock River to encourage more engagement downtown and serve as a catalyst for economic development. A larger apartment building has been proposed just south of the square.
Although construction has already started at the Town Square site, the official groundbreaking for the Town Square is set for Saturday morning.
