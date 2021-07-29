JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education Monday approved the hire of three professionals to start in the 2021-22 school year.
The first recommended hire, Jennie Anderson of Helenville, was selected as the top candidate for the cross-categorical special education job at Jefferson High School.
Anderson received her health and coaching degree in 2017 from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and went on to achieve her master’s degree, also from UW-Whitewater, in 2019 in the area of in higher education and leadership.
Anderson has no teaching experience and has applied for a one-year license with stipulations.
She does, however, have relevant experience as a special education paraprofessional, coach and substitute teacher with the School District of Jefferson.
Recommended for hire as a cross-categorical special education teacher at Jefferson Middle School was Sandie Anderson of Helenville.
Anderson received her bachelor’s degree in 2018 from UW-Whitewater in communicative disorders and received American Board Certification of Teacher Excellence in 2021 with a major in elementary education.
Anderson has no teaching experience and has applied for a one-year license with stipulations.
The final recommended hire was Erin Helmink of Sullivan, to take the speech/language pathologist job serving Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School.
Helmink earned a bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater in 1996 in communicative disorders and followed that up with a master’s degree in speech and language pathology in 1998 from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Helmink has 22 years of experience in the education field. Most recently she served students age 3 through 21 as a speech and language pathologist at the Lakeland School of Walworth County, a job she has held since 2000.
Prior to that, she worked for a year in the Dodgeland school district and one year at Schurz Elementary School in the Watertown Unified School District, in the same capacity.
In addition to the speech and language pathologist duties, Helmink is recommended to serve as East Elementary School fifth grade boys and girls basketball coach and as a middle school lunch supervisor.
