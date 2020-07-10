The Watertown Library Board of Trustees will recommend awarding Miron Construction Co. of Neenah a $6.6 million construction bid for the Watertown Library Center renovation and expansion project.
The recommendation will be presented to the Watertown Common Council for action at their meeting July 21, pending final legal review.
Bids for the project were solicited May 29 and six construction firms submitted bids by the extended June 23 deadline. All bids included a base bid package that covered a bare-bones refurbishment and 13 alternate bid options that adjusted project scope and costs.
On July 6, the library board ultimately elected to include 10 of the 13 alternate bids, including options to pave and light the library parking lot, replace aging mechanical equipment, replace leaking windows in the original Carnegie building, and outfit the library with the interior and exterior features depicted in renderings shared with the community.
When these 10 alternate bids were added to each firm’s base package bids, Miron’s total bid of $6,632,696 was the lowest and came comfortably in under budget, according to the library board.
One of the 13 alternate bids was related to refurbishing the library’s cornice, coping, gutters and downspouts, but the board decided to pull the bid from current consideration and rebid that work separately in a roofing bid package to be released later this year.
During the bidding period, three of the six firms noted that refurbishment of the existing items may not be possible and replacement may be required instead. Of the three firms that made this observation, only two submitted bids to perform the work, and the bids received were either much higher or much lower than the architect’s estimate. Since the work requested would normally be performed by a roofing contractor, and the board wanted to use some of the bid savings to shore up the library’s aging roof, the decision was made to rebid all roofing work separately after construction had begun and more information about the actual state of the existing roof and attached items was known.
Additional bid savings may also be used to automate book returns and sorting, a manual and tedious process that can be sped up with RFID tags, conveyer belts and related technology.
“It was exciting to receive six competitive bids from six quality firms. StudioGC did a fantastic job creating the bid packages and working with the firms to answer questions and confirm their ability to deliver on their bids,” said library board President Jonathan Lampe. “Assuming the city council agrees with our analysis, we look forward to working with Miron and hope to break ground in a month or two.”
The total budget for the new Library Center is approximately $10 million. In June 2018, the City of Watertown pledged $4.38 million toward the project and is on track to issue bonds to cover its contribution later this year. Most of the project funds were raised by the Key to Opportunity community fundraising campaign that concluded successfully last fall thanks to the partnership and generosity from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation who donated $2.5 million, many area businesses and patrons.
Most of the $10 million will be used for construction and outfitting of the refurbished structure. Almost $500,000 of pre-campaign library foundation funds were used to acquire the library parking lot and the “lawn” lot next to the library in 2006 and 2013, respectively. Almost $1 million of campaign pledges were then used to acquire the remaining buildings and lots along Main and Washington streets in the past year, and about $500,000 of architect fees will be consumed over the life of the project to design the new structure and manage construction.
The new Watertown Library Center will offer a modern, bright building design and programs and services that will engage, educate and enlighten the community.
The Watertown Public Library is a partner with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to provide a TalkReadPlay Center to teach parents the science behind brain development and empower them to create more learning opportunities with their children to be their child’s first teacher.
