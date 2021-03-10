In an effort to streamline communication between city departments, Watertown Finance Committee members Monday directed Mayor Emily McFarland to submit a job description for the reclassification of the city engineer to the public works director/city engineer. The description would include the streets/solid waste, engineering, building/safety/zoning and water/wastewater departments.
The decision came on the heels of a 30-minute closed session followed by more than hour of discussion on the personnel structure of the public works department and a director.
Committee members also agreed to allow McFarland to write a job description questionnaire to include the four departments and then submit it to the city’s compensation and human resources consulting firm.
“This structure works in other cities,” McFarland said. “What will tank it is the other teams not getting on board with it. It’s time to turn the page. We’re here to serve 24,000 residents. We need to rise and we will rise. I will carry out the will of this committee.”
Before the motion was passed Monday, former Watertown Common Council member Ken Berg spoke. Berg said he liked the existing structure and didn’t want to see the city spend money on personnel matters when the funds could be used for such projects as street work. He urged the committee to work with the individuals they already have in place and push for expanding the city’s growth and revenues.
McFarland said she struggled with this concept of a combined position of a public works director and city engineer when she was on the common council.
“I work with these people every day,” she said. “What I put forward as an alderperson I wouldn’t put forward as a mayor. I purposely have been more procedural and take a backseat and answer what is asked of me to provide. I don’t buy into ‘This is how we’ve always done it.’”
Alderman Tom Pasch said he can see this new structure having a benefit to the city.
“I really see a benefit in our operational effectiveness,” he said. “If we can improve on what we already have that would be great. We want more synergy and open and transparent communication between the departments. If there is an opportunity to improve on it, we will.”
Alderman Cassandra Wagner said the issue can always be revisited.
McFarland said she doesn’t perceive any positions will be lost or changed.
“What’s the negative? I am struggling to see any drawback,” she asked. “What’s the opposition? I am not seeing it, but this will make certain aspects of this position more efficient.”
Pasch said if the person filling the role applies the right attributes cohesiveness will continue to grow between the departments.
There is no timeline set for how long it will take to write the job description for the reclassification of the city engineer to the public works director/city engineer, and the job description questionnaire to include the four departments.
The expected turnaround from the consultant, once they receive the job description and questionnaire, is about two weeks. After the consultant returns the documents, the recommendation for where the job would fit into the city’s compensation plan and a resolution to approve the reclassification of city engineer to public works director/city engineer and set the grade on the compensation plan would be brought back to the finance committee.
A resolution for any budget amendments to fund such a change may be needed, but it is unknown until the city’s consultant recommends a compensation level. Both resolutions would also need to be considered by the Watertown Common Council.
Watertown currently has a city engineer; her name is Jay Nellen Halloway.
