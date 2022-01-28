Eau Claire discovered the essence of a city is not taller buildings and dense environments, but the coexistence of buildings and open space, of efficiency and humanity, with pleasing aesthetics and a pedestrian friendly environment.
Although Eau Claire is nearly three times the size of Watertown, its Phoenix Park is at the center of its downtown and is an ideal site for hosting festivals to performances.
Watertown city leaders believe developing Town Square and its surrounding area can also help it become the heart of the city, bringing tourists as well as residents back to the downtown.
Aaron White, Eau Claire economic development manager and redevelopment authority director, shared ideas and the strategies behind Phoenix Park Wednesday night to Watertown’s redevelopment leaders. White was featured in a zoom meeting held by the Watertown Redevelopment Authority at the city hall.
He shared lessons so that Watertown might be wiser as it moves ahead with its downtown plans.
“Market dynamics drive what can occur, but the needs of the community will dictate what goes on in those spaces,” White said. “Early on, we tried to dictate too much and we found it didn’t go well. We realized we needed to remain flexible, especially when dealing with design.”
He said a mix is needed, especially when dealing with the desire to bring in office, mixed-use and residential development.
White said early on people would only come downtown to use the post office.
“It wasn’t a thriving place,” he said. “There was a lot of uninviting space downtown. There were remnants of when Eau Claire was deemed the ‘Saw Dust City’ and relied heavily on its industrial and manufacturing past.”
White said after completing a study of what downtown lacked and what residents wanted to see, it slowing became a hub of activity.
White said the city depends on organizations to sponsor events and activities that are free to the public and, at the same time, drive traffic to Phoenix Park and the area surrounding it.
Sometimes it’s the big and even the little things to keep in mind when creating a development like Phoenix Park or the Town Square. White reminded the city’s RDA leaders to keep the “end users” in mind when building a structure for a band to play.
“We didn’t give it any thought at the time, but it was power access for the bands,” he said. “You need to keep those end users in mind so you’re not stringing power cords together before a performance.”
White added that Eau Claire had to make it easy for people to leave their vehicles and walk to the downtown area and the park.
“We widened streets and added pedestrian amenities to encourage people to park there cars and walk the entire downtown,” he said. “You have to really step back and look at the development as a whole and how it can be integrated with the nearby areas.”
He said there is a lot of open green space now. White said a railroad trestle was transformed into a footbridge.
“It’s become a destination for us,” he said.
That’s exactly what Robert Marchant wants to hear.
Marchant, Watertown’s RDA chairperson, said comparing Eau Claire’s accomplishments to Watertown’s redevelopment, the RDA can check quite a few boxes already.
“We will soon open the Town Square, the anchor which will attract residents and visitors to downtown. With the Square located in the heart of downtown, we will have significant foot connectivity to the shops and restaurants along the main and side streets,” Marchant said. “That, along with a user-friendly approach to navigating and complying with local regulations, will continue to attract further development.”
He also said on the plus side of the ledger is the development adjacent to the park, which is the T. Wall mixed use/residential project. It is expected to provide 90-high quality apartments in a prime location plus first-floor, retail space.
“Still being developed, the retail space could easily be subdivided to attract emerging micro-retailers wanting smaller storefronts,” Marchant said. “Perhaps those could be a place to incubate food entrepreneurs looking to move from food truck to store front.”
Marchant said looking to the near future, the RDA is in the final stages of developing a governance board to oversee Town Square programming and events.
“Given a blank canvas, the board will be encouraged to dream big and not shy away from one-off events to attract diverse audiences to the city center,” Marchant said. “There really is no space like ours in southern Wisconsin. The board will also be tasked with developing a strong brand for the Town Square that reaches beyond Watertown. A brand to pique people’s curiosity and engage them to participate again and again.”
However, Marchant said nothing happens overnight.
“Eau Claire is 13 years into their project the RDA has been involved in less than half that time. If nothing else, White’s presentation affirmed our plans and progress,” Marchant said. “As the Town Square project enters completion, the RDA is set to build on this success in hopes of attracting a number of anchor developments, giving people more reasons to visit, shop, and return to the downtown. This is an exciting time for Watertown.”
Alex Allon agreed.
Allon, Watertown strategic initiatives and development coordinator, said it was clear from White’s presentation that Eau Claire adopted a “placemaking strategy” downtown centered around Phoenix Park.
“They focused on creating a walkable environment where visitors and the community could engage with a mix of businesses. Although there is a difference in population, it was interesting to hear the similarities between the downtown Watertown and downtown Eau Claire,” Allon said. “Listening to the stages they’ve gone through as they’ve developed is validating for the approach that the Watertown Redevelopment Authority is taking. I feel even more confident that we are on the right path towards breathing new life into downtown while staying true to Watertown’s roots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.