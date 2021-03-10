Milwaukee man sleeps in storage unit to sell cocaine

JUNEAU — A visit to a storage unit where people were living, led to the arrest and sentencing Tuesday of a Milwaukee man.
Anthony Sartin, 26, was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to three years in prison and two years of extended supervision for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, after he failed to abide by the original 2018 conditions of probation in this case.
After receiving numerous complaints, Beaver Dam officers performed a building check on Stoddart Street in September 2017. The building had been turned into storage units and there was not supposed to be anyone living in it. Three days prior, officers cited two people, who were found sleeping in one of the storage units.
Police entered the building and heard a television playing. Tracking down the noise, officers found four people.
While searching one of the men, identified as Sartin, Officers found a large amount of currency, multiple cell phones, a digital scale and a plastic container that contained three small plastic bags filled with a white rocky looking substance. Sartin was transported to the Dodge County Jail, where jail staff located another 12 plastic bags during a search. The substance was tested and came back positive for cocaine. In total, police found nearly 15 grams of cocaine.
On Jan. 29, 2018, Sartin was given three years of probation for this incident by Dodge County Judge Stephen Bauer with eight months in jail.
While on probation, Sartin used marijuana, drove without a license, left the county without approval, operated a vehicle while intoxicated, fled from police and recklessly endangered the safety of others by driving in a reckless manner, which caused the revocation of his probation.
