JUNEAU — Two men were charged in Dodge County Circuit Court with burglarizing an Ashippun gas station in December.
Blaise Bateman, 31, of Okauchee and Ethan Rau, 25, of Pewaukee are both facing a felony charge of burglary of a building or a dwelling. If convicted, they will each see a maximum of a $25,000 fine and 12 1/2 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the business Dec. 7 after an employee noticed a door pried open and two individuals in the utility room. The two men both ran when the store alarm sounded.
Two gas cans valued at $28.98 and a funnel estimated at $7 were taken from the store, the complaint stated.
Video surveillance captured a car with front-end damage and steam coming from the engine pull up to the gas station. Another car also pulled up and the two men began looking for fluid to fill the damaged car’s radiator, the complaint stated.
The video also showed the men force their way into the gas station, the complaint stated.
Rau, who was identified from the video footage, told investigators Bateman was his accomplice. Both of the men allegedly admitted to entering the business, but Rau did say he did not remove anything from the business. However, Bateman allegedly told investigators Rau took a funnel from the gas station.
While Bateman has his initial appearance March 21 in Dodge County Circuit Court, Rau will make his initial appearance March 28. The two men will appear before Dodge Court Commissioner Steven Seim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.