Candidates in several town board elections in Jefferson County have filed nomination papers for the non-partisan elections April. 6. The ballots, or caucus dates at which time candidates are nominated to the ballot for the spring election, have been determined.
Town of Concord
Town of Concord Clerk Brian Newmann said all board supervisor positions expire in April. Officials are elected in odd years, with each serving two-year terms.
This April, incumbent Supervisor Erick Frommgen will seek the chairman’s position. He will face challenger Dale Konle.
There are three candidates seeking the two open supervisor positions. The candidates include long-time board chairman Bill Ingersoll, incumbent Lloyd Zastrow, who is running for his fifth term; and Diana Radke. Supervisors serve at-large, Newmann said, adding that the top two vote-getters will be seated as supervisors.
Long-time Treasurer Jim Zastrow and Newmann, who is running for his fifth term as clerk, will both be unopposed on the ballot.
Elected officials in the town receive the following annual salaries: board chairman, $10,200; supervisors, $5,100; treasurer, $9,588; and clerk, $14,178. Officials are also paid $30 for each meeting they attend.
Town of Farmington
Town of Farmington Clerk Tami Latsch said there will be no election races this year in the town, as only one person has filed for each of the positions. Official are elected in odd years, with each serving two-year terms. The April ballot this year will include incumbent Chairman Kevin Emrath, and incumbent supervisors Scott Sukow and Dale Weis. Latsch, too, will appear on the ballot, running as an incumbent for the position of clerk. Treasurer Bernice Sukow has announced her plans to retire this year. Newcomer Denise Nelson will be running to fill Sukow’s position. There will be no races for town seats, Latsch said.
Annual salaries paid to elected officials are as follows: chairman, $8,000; supervisors, $4,000; treasurer, $6,500, and clerk, $15,600.
Town of Jefferson
Town of Jefferson Clerk Tina Barnes said that while three seats on the five-member town board will come due for reelection in April, there will be no contested races.
Town Board Chairman Michael Hollinger had filed a declaration of non-candidacy, Barnes said, but Supervisor 3 Gregg Hill announced his intention to run for Hollinger’s seat. He will be running uncontested.
Newcomer Deb Kind will be running uncontested to fill the vacated Supervisor 3 seat. Also running uncontested is Supervisor 1 Tracie Stammer.
Seats on the town board come due every other year, with three seats up for reelection on odd years, and two seats on the following year.
The town board chairman receives $696 monthly, and supervisors receive $369 per month. Board members do not receive stipends for meeting attendance.
Town of Milford
The Milford Town Board has set its caucus for 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Milford Town Hall. The caucus is held to seek nominations for the offices of chairman, two board supervisors, town clerk and town treasurer. The nominations will appear on the spring election ballot. The incumbents include Chairman Matthew Kaminski, Supervisor Jason Hoffman, Supervisor Steve Kube, Clerk Trisha Miller and Treasurer Kathy Redmer.
Town of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan Board Clerk Dawn Lynn said all current members of the board will appear on the April ballot along with a supervisor challenger. The incumbents include Chairman Scott Buth, and supervisors Gary Jackson and Barry Boos. Buth and Jackson are each seeking a second term. Boos has served as a supervisor for nearly 20 years, Lynn said.
There are three candidates for the two at-large supervisory positions. The two incumbents will face Paul Geoglein, the town fire chief. The two candidates with the most votes will be seated later in April.
Elected officials serve two-year terms and are elected on odd years.
Elected officials serve two-year terms and are elected on odd years. Town of Sullivan pays an annual salary of $5,500 to its chairman and supervisors receive $2,750. Officials are paid $25 for each meeting attended.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.