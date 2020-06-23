WAUNAKEE — Two Watertown High School students will be among some of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians to meet up for the first-ever Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors virtual camp.
Amidst the current challenges caused by COVID-19, WSMA remains committed to providing a prestigious experience for honors students who worked hard to earn their spot in the 2020 High School State Honors Music Project.
The local students include Isaac Zelinski who plays violin in the orchestra and Holden Thielke who plays alto saxophone in band. The students will engage in holistic lessons that incorporate several musical aspects of the programmed repertoire (e.g., history, theory, style, composition, text and culture), connect with composers from around the world and work with coaches and peers in daily sectionals that focus on technique and skill in a personalized setting.
The summer camp is a unique and essential component to the High School State Honors Music Project experience as it is the first opportunity selected students have to meet the conductor and interact with other members of their ensemble. During the camp, students will meet virtually via Zoom and Google Meet three times a day for four days. After camp, students will master their music for the chosen piece(s) and make a recording of themselves performing their part. The final performance on Oct. 29 will be the premier of the virtual performances.
“WSMA is proud to connect youth with this virtual Honors experience so they can continue their musical learning and growth, even during social distancing restrictions,” said WSMA Program Director Victoria Donahue.
WSMA High School State Honors Music Project auditions were held in seven sites across the state in February. Of the more than 1,500 auditions, 426 students in grades 9, 10 and 11 were invited to be part of the ensembles.
