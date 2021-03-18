In Tuesday’s page two article on Hustisford School Board candidates some information was inadvertently omitted. Aaron Leitzke works for Facility Functions in Mukwonago. He is a plant manager for a division of Facility Functions in Hustisford. He no longer serves with the Hustisford Fire Department. The Daily Times regrets the error.
