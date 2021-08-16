MADISON — The policy implementation at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is ineffective, State Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R–Oconomowoc, said.
“Last year at this time, my staff and I were spending endless hours dealing with the disastrous handling of unemployment claims of Wisconsinites displaced by Gov. (Tony) Evers’ shut down of our state amidst the COVID-19 outbreak,” Dittrich said. “When the governor finally asked for the resignation of the arrogant, floundering Caleb Frostman as DWD secretary, I was hopeful that things would finally improve. And backlogs did initially decrease.
“However, it didn’t take long for a new disaster to unfold under Secretary-Designee Amy Pechacek. Because of DWD errors, letters of overpayment of benefits are going out to Wisconsinites in the amounts of tens-of-thousands of dollars demanding repayment,” the representative said.
“I am being contacted by many constituents that are fighting DWD to preserve their family and home. Constituents are receiving letters after the date of appeal stated in these repayment demands. When they call for help, if anyone at the department even takes their call, constituents report DWD employees being unhelpful and ‘downright snippy’ with them. One constituent, who actually won an appeal in June still hasn’t received even one payment that she is due dating all the way back to January.”
Dittrich said single parents, veterans, new mothers, disabled and struggling citizens of Wisconsin need to be protected.
She said the DWD is non-responsive. “Not only is the department denying my constituents the money they deserve as taxpaying citizens, but they are unresponsive and dismissive,” she said.
“I am finding myself even more concerned about her leadership than I was for her predecessor.”
