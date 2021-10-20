Demolition of the city’s plaza near the Main Street Bridge and eight of the 11 metal bin seawalls will begin in early November.
The demolition will be followed by stabilization and restoration work of the shoreline for a cost of up to $150,030.
The city’s finance committee awarded the plaza demolition contract Monday to Janke General Contractors Inc. of Athens. The resolution went before council members Tuesday for final approval.
To complete the scope of the work, it will cost the city $120,030. There is also an additional $30,000 in the contract to cover material disposal fees totaling $150,030.
There is $165,000 in the city’s 2021 budget for this maintenance work in the seawall reserve account.
The plaza, which sits at at the southeast corner of the Main Street Bridge, has been the site of the Santa House. It is also a connecting point to the Riverwalk, and a gathering spot for several events.
In June, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said the area has been fenced off after city crews found a “bulge” in the west wall of the plaza in 2019.
The city hired Ayres Associates of Madison to evaluate the plaza’s structure.
Ayres Associates, an architectural and engineering services firm specializing in transportation, general civil, geospatial, environmental and architecture, conducted an assessment of the plaza and the southwest corner of the Main Street Bridge girders.
Watertown City Engineer Jaynellen Holloway said earlier this year the firm noted that the walls rimming the plaza at the southeast corner of the bridge are old foundations for a building that once stood there. She said the windows in the lower level facing the river were filled with brick.
McFarland said the city’s meeting with Ayres led to the closure of the plaza because it wasn’t safe.
Soon after, the city’s public works committee recommended razing the plaza, which was deemed the most economical situation considering Watertown’s investment in creating the Town Square.
The scope of the demolition project includes:
• Installation, maintenance and removal of erosion control best management practices as in the plan;
• Structure demolition including removal of the foundation wall to the 100-year flood elevation;
• Concrete slab on grade removal and hauling to Deer Track Park Landfill with the City of Watertown paying the material disposal fees;
• Asphalt pavement removal plus hauling it to the city quarry; and heavy rip-rap and stone installation.
Watertown street department crews will be responsible for the removal of decorative city-owned light poles, signs and metal railing and fencing. Watertown’s engineering department will complete the applicable Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and local permits. The city will also provide traffic control devices as necessary.
Holloway said Monday the plaza work is expected to be completed by Dec. 17.
