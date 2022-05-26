Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 3:43 a.m. to the N9200 block of Donald Lane for a female.

— Tuesday at 8:31 a.m. to the 200 block of West Haven Drive for a male.

— Tuesday at 3:59 p.m. to the N500 block of Hancock for a female as a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 6:28 p.m. to Milwaukee Street for a female.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

