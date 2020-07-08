LAKE MILLS — The Jefferson County Republican Women will feature Cliff DeTemple, a candidate for 5th Congressional District, and Rep. Barbara Dittrich, of Assembly District 38, as speakers in the coming days.
A meeting at which the pair will speak is set for July 14 at Lake Mills Family Restaurant, with a 4 p.m. social and 4:30 p.m. program.
RSVP to Debra Stein at 920-648-5411 or Debrastein1221@gmail.com.
