COVID-19 is rapidly spreading across the U.S. And the City of Watertown is no exception.
“Since Sept. 29, there have been 100 active COVID-19 cases or just below 100 active COVID-19 cases in the City of Watertown,” said Carol Quest, Watertown public health officer. “On average, we’re seeing five contacts per positive case.”
Quest, who stressed the numbers are strictly City of Watertown residents, presented a COVID-19 update Tuesday night to the Watertown Common Council.
She said there have been 498 confirmed cases with 5% of those cases requiring hospitalization. Out of the 498 positive cases, 391 individuals recovered, but 107 cases remain active.
She said the ages most affected by COVID-19 are ages 20-29 and 30-39.
Quest said that based on the metrics because of the increase there are three areas of concern: the percent of positive cases each day, the number of positive cases a day and the trajectory of those positive cases each day.
She said there is “robust testing” in place. Quest said testing is available to all residents with COVID-like symptoms with priority to vulnerable populations.
“There is limited testing for those in long-term care facilities,” she said. “We also know across the state there are hospitals in crisis treatment.”
However, the number of infected healthcare employees is stable or decreasing in the most recent 14-day period, she said.
Alderman Tom Pasch asked Quest if there is any “common denominators with the spike” Watertown is experiencing.
“I wish I could say with confidence that I poured over that data, but our department is putting every minute of time into supporting individuals, who tested positive for COVID-19 and there contacts,” Quest said.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland said with the recent COVID-19 spike the city brought on a contractor last week to help the health department.
“The contractor’s job is to dig into the numbers and do this type of work because we barely had latitude to do it before,” McFarland said.
The mayor urged council members to bring their questions to her so she could send them off the to the contractor, but said some may go unanswered because they are protected health information.
Alderman Eric Schmid questioned Quest on the type of test they are using.
“And what results are we seeing?” Schmid asked. “What’s the reliability of them because no test is 100% flawless.” Quest said in Watertown and surrounding communities the health department is using molecular tests.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, in acute respiratory infections like COVID-19, molecular tests typically involve inserting a 6-inch long swab into the back of the nasal passage through one nostril and rotating the swab several times for 15 seconds. This process is then repeated in the other nostril.
The swab is then inserted into a container and sent to a state lab for testing.
“The molecular tests are the gold standard for any COVID-19 testing,” Quest said.
