A fire in a Fort Atkinson industrial building that started at about noon Tuesday was belching thick black smoke that was visible for more than a dozen miles.

Police and fire crews were cordoning off the area on Oak Street north of the downtown area.

Fire trucks from as far away as Watertown were being dispatched to the blaze as flames licked out of the building and dense smoked billowed into the sky like an erupting volcano.

More details as the the story unfolds.

