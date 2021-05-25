Emmet man sentenced to eight years in prison for child porn

Joshua Nickel

 Contributed

JUNEAU — A Town of Emmet man was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow Friday to eight years in prison for having illicit images of minors

Joshua Nickel, 36, entered a no-contest plea in January to felony charges of child sexual exploitation and two counts of child pornography possession.

Nickel was also sentenced to 20 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Nickel generated 17 Cyber Tipline reports through the use of his social media accounts and was suspected of uploading more than 40 images and/or videos considered to be child pornography. He was also alleged of distributing nine images and/or videos of child pornography.

In May, a search warrant was issued for Nickel’s home and his cell phone was confiscated. Law enforcement found five illegal images on the phone, the complaint states.

When Nickel was questioned, he said he loves kids, but “not in that way,” and that he wanted to have children of his own, the complaint said.

According to the criminal complaint, Nickel admitted to sending child pornography to numerous people on different social media platforms. Nickel told investigators he did so because he was collecting the information to provide to law enforcement. He originally advised law enforcement he only sent child pornography to individuals he knew had a sexual interest in children so they would send child pornography back to him.

Nickel continued to tell investigators he did not have a sexual interest in children, according to the complaint.

