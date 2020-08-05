Cindy Esparza, 24, Beaver Dam, was found guilty Tuesday afternoon of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle relating to the death of a passenger in her car.
According to a release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, Cindy Esparza had left the bar with her passenger April 2, 2019 after consuming multiple drinks and shots when she drove off the bridge at the intersection of Madison Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way in Beaver Dam.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said several Beaver Dam police officers risked their lives jumping into the near freezing water to rescue Esparza, who was trapped in the vehicle.
The officers had to cut the seat belt and pull Esparza out of the back door because the water was too high and the current was strong. Despite officers attempts, her passenger could not be saved.
The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed by the Department of Corrections and sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.