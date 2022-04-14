CONCORD — Two new Concord town employees accepted jobs with the town’s highway department.
DuWayne Hunt was appointed as highway foreman, at a recent board meeting, and addressed the board and residents of work activities in the town.
Ed Schildbach was hired as a highway employee.
Keith Christian and Mitch Metz are possible summer employees.
Due to David Beres’ absence, his zoning request at W158 Concord Center Drive was tabled to the May meeting.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills, were approved.
There will be an informational road improvement meeting at 5 p.m. May 3 at the Community Center pertaining to resurfacing of County Highway E and a section of Highway F.
The Concord Center Cruisers Snowmobile Club presented plans of adding two memorial park benches at Dahnert Park. The landscaping, patio and construction area will be donated by local contractors of the club.
The board approved the Public Participation Plan for the 2022 Comprehensive Plan. The second series of meetings for the Comprehensive Use Plan, will be held at 7i p.m. Thursday April 21 at the Community Center. Town residents are urged to attend and share their input and opinions pertaining to business development, rezoning, expanding the hamlet, solar farms, and conditional use permits.
The annual town meeting will be held at 7 p.m. April 19 at the Community Center.
