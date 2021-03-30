Just as some perennial plants are breaking through the soil, another perennial — Watertown’s biggest annual celebration Riverfest — is in today’s breaking news with organizers announcing the bands that will grace the event’s stage this summer.
After the fest disappeared for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Riverfest Chairman Tom Schultz said today he feels the 2021 edition of the celebration will not only be viable, but will be one of the best ever.
“It has been another crazy year as we plan to move forward to Riverfest 2021, but I continue to be more and more optimistic every day as we embark on our journey to our festival Aug. 12-15,” Schultz said. “We have been working hard to get everything in place for a festival that we are confident will be one of the very best ever. We have many contracts signed and things are progressing in many different areas. Now the real work is beginning.”
Among the musical highlights of Riverfest 2021 will be the event’s kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 5:30 p.m. when longtime Riverfest favorite, The Lovemonkeys, present their 30th anniversary concert. That evening concludes with Boy Band Night, which Schultz described as a Chicago-based group that presents all the moves, production and visual excitement from ‘90s boy bands, including Backstreet Boys, New Kids On the Block, the Jonas Brothers, NSYNC, One Direction, and some other surprises.
On Friday, Aug. 13 at 4:30 p.m., Big Spoon performs with Milwaukee classic rock band Bad Boy holding a reunion show at 6:30 p.m. At 8:40 p.m., The Rush Tribute Project takes the stage, with a fireworks display to follow.
On Saturday, Aug. 14, the day’s musical entertainment includes a 3:45 p.m. performance by Petty Union, with 1990s country favorite Dan Lepien taking the stage at 6:15 p.m. Shenandoah follows at 8:40 p.m.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, the closing day of the fest, Rosie and The Rivets return to Riverfest for a noon show, with Big Al & The Hi-Fi’s playing at 2:15 p.m. Almighty Vinyl follows at 4:30 p.m. to close the music for 2021.
Schultz said he is busy working with the Riverfest committee as the group plans more meetings to deal with a year that is offering up a few uncertainties, as it is for other festivals in the area. He said the core committee will likely meet in late April and in the near future, fest organizers will pull together brochures, posters and raffle tickets with printers to begin distribution around Memorial Day.
Schultz said the festival has a clause in all of its contracts this year to deal with potential complications arising from COVID-19.
“We do have a clause in all of our contracts in the unlikely event the COVID-19 protocols prohibit the festival from taking place,” he said. “This is an escape clause allowing us to cancel. The entertainers understand that fully, but we are not expecting the need to use it.”
In addition to all the music, food and beverages, Riverfest will again present Rainbow Valley Rides, chainsaw art and what Schultz described as, “loads of other activities.”
Event organizers are now taking applications for the arts and crafts fair.
Schultz also provided thumbnail sketches of several of the bigger bands being featured this year.
The Rush Tribute Project, he said, is a Midwest-based power trio that pays homage to legendary Canadian rock band Rush. The band plays dates throughout North America and has been together for more than a decade.
“Their mission has become even more important with the recent passing of Rush drummer Neil Peart, who was considered to be among the most influential rock drummers in history,” Schultz said. A few of their hits include “Fly by Night,” “Closer to the Heart,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Tom Sawyer” and “New World Man.”
Big Spoon is a solid local act Schultz that said will be followed by a Bad Boy reunion show, featuring the legendary late ’70’s and ’80’s classic rockers.
Petty Union is a northern Illinois/southeastern Wisconsin five-piece band performing a set of some of Tom Petty’s more-than-35 hits from 1977 to 2006.
Shenandoah are ‘90s country legends and feature lead singer Marty Raybon. The band had 26 Top 40 country hits, 10 of which went Top 10, including five number one hits. Their songs include “Sunday In the South,””Rock My Baby,” “Two Dozen Roses,” “I Wanna Be Loved Like That” and “If Bubba Can Dance, I Can Too.”
Schultz said Rosie & the Rivets are a perfect stylistic fit with a Sunday Riverfest car show, while Big Al & the HiFi’s are back by popular demand after a show in 2019. He said Almighty Vinyl is a classic rock group that performed at the fest in 2019 and was its strongest Sunday draw in more than a decade.
“Riverfest, this year, features five entertainers with Watertown area ties,” Schultz said, “including Big Spoon, Shawn Krueger’s Chainsaw Art, the Dan Lepien Band, Big Al and the Hi-Fi’s, and the ever-popular Yankee Dutchmen Solar Powered Precision Marching Band.”
Schultz said he and his Riverfest colleagues have been getting peppered with questions in recent weeks about the feasibility of the fest as the weather turns a little nicer and summer comes into view.
“We have been getting loads of questions about the festival and the entertainment, and we’re hoping the upcoming public relations work will start the conversation about our festival in a very positive way,” he said. “We are also keeping a close eye on what other festivals are doing in 2021 and virtually all of the decisions have been very positive.”
Schultz said other area events that are committed to moving forward in 2021 include the Cedarburg Summer Sounds concerts on Fridays from June through August, Greendale and Greenfield summer music series beginning in July, Mequon’s Gathering on the Green in the second week of July, Country Thunder in Twin Lakes in the third week in July, the Racine Zoo’s summer music series starting July 21, Washington County Fair in the third week of July, Ozaukee County Fair in the last week in July and the Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 5-15. The 100th anniversary celebration of the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce is also set for the last weekend in June.
“In addition,” he said, “we’re hearing positive feedback on closer festivals, like the Lebanon and Ashippun picnics, Dodge County Fair and Jefferson County Fair, as well as many smaller events, and we are hoping to hear (more) positive announcements in the near future. So, you can see the improved situation has all the makings of a great festival season and Watertown Riverfest will be in the midst of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.