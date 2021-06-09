OAK GROVE — A crash between a semi truck and dump truck closed State Highway 33 for nearly six hours Tuesday morning, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash at 9:51 a.m. on State Highway 33 about two-tenths of a mile west of Heart Street in the Town of Oak Grove.
A preliminary investigation revealed a 67-year-old Campbellsport man was operating a dump truck when he was stopped for construction in the westbound lane when a semi driven by a 54-year-old Waupun man collided with the dump truck.
The dump truck driver was not injured in the crash. The semi driver sustained severe injuries and was transported by ambulance to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Horicon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Horicon Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Burnett Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, LifeNet of Hartford and Dodge County Emergency Response Team.
State Highway 33 was reopened at 3:51 p.m. for motorists.
