Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
Wednesday at 9:34 a.m. to the 300 block of North Fourth Street for a male.
Wednesday at 12:08 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street for a male.
Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
Wednesday at 7:33 p.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a male.
Thursday at 6:20 a.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
Friday at 11:21 a.m. to the the 1200 block of Center Street for a female. No treatment and no transport.
Saturday at 12:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Creekside Court for a male.
Saturday at 2:16 a.m. to the intersection of Second and Lynn streets for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
Friday at 9:18 a.m. to 1509 South Ninth Street for a false alarm.
Friday at 10:31 a.m. to the 600 block of South Ninth Street for a natural gas leak.
Saturday at 2:37 a.m. to 701 South Church Street for a sprinkler activation but no fire.
